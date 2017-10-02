All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Senior B Football Final takes centre stage

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Wednesday, October 4

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Edenderry v Ballinamere/Durrow Gracefield 8pm Davy Walsh
St Manchan Gaels v Ferbane/Belmont Geashill 8pm Alan McKnight

Friday, October 6

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must played)

Ballycumber v Gracefield Geashill 8pm Pauric Pierce

Saturday, October 7

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

Na Fianna v St Rynagh’s Killeigh 4pm Ciaran Groome

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Clara v CRC Gaels Kinnitty 1pm Ger Connors

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Shannonbridge v St Brigid’s Tubber 6pm Brian Gavin

Sunday, October 8

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Final

Bracknagh v Durrow BNM OCP 3.45pm Alan McKnight Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Eamon O’Connor

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Semi Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Crinkle Banagher 4.30pm Shane Guinan

Tullamore Court Hotel Minor B Football Final

Shamrocks v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 2pm Chris Dwyer Linesmen: Fintan Pierce & Davy Walsh

Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Shinrone Birr 11.30am Martin Cashen

Division 4 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig & Riverstown Kinnitty 11.30am Ger Connors