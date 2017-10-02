All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures
Senior B Football Final takes centre stage
Offaly GAA Fixtures
Wednesday, October 4
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor A Football Championship Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Edenderry v Ballinamere/Durrow Gracefield 8pm Davy Walsh
St Manchan Gaels v Ferbane/Belmont Geashill 8pm Alan McKnight
Friday, October 6
Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must played)
Ballycumber v Gracefield Geashill 8pm Pauric Pierce
Saturday, October 7
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Na Fianna v St Rynagh’s Killeigh 4pm Ciaran Groome
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Clara v CRC Gaels Kinnitty 1pm Ger Connors
Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Shannonbridge v St Brigid’s Tubber 6pm Brian Gavin
Sunday, October 8
Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Final
Bracknagh v Durrow BNM OCP 3.45pm Alan McKnight Linesmen: Pauric Pierce & Eamon O’Connor
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Semi Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Crinkle Banagher 4.30pm Shane Guinan
Tullamore Court Hotel Minor B Football Final
Shamrocks v Kilcormac/Killoughey BNM OCP 2pm Chris Dwyer Linesmen: Fintan Pierce & Davy Walsh
Division 1 Hurling League Semi Final (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Shinrone Birr 11.30am Martin Cashen
Division 4 Hurling League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig & Riverstown Kinnitty 11.30am Ger Connors
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on