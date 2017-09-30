Today's Offaly GAA Results

Four finals were played today in Offaly and the celebrations are underway

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

HQPhysio.com Senior Camogie Final

St Rynagh's 4-16 Shinrone 1-6

HQPhysio.com Junior Camogie Final

Lusmagh Drumcullen 3-16 Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-10

U16B Hurling Competition Final

Drumcullen/Seir Kieran 1-7 2-13 Shamrocks

U16A Hurling Championship Final
Shinrone 2-13 0-18 Kilcormac-Killoughey

Minor B Hurling Competition Semi Final
Edenderry 2-15 1-8 Tullamore

Division 1 Football League Knockout Semi Final
Edenderry 4-6 2-14 Ferbane

Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Semi Final
Crinkill 1-18 1-18 Belmont