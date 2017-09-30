Today's Offaly GAA Results
Four finals were played today in Offaly and the celebrations are underway
HQPhysio.com Senior Camogie Final
St Rynagh's 4-16 Shinrone 1-6
HQPhysio.com Junior Camogie Final
Lusmagh Drumcullen 3-16 Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-10
U16B Hurling Competition Final
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran 1-7 2-13 Shamrocks
U16A Hurling Championship Final
Shinrone 2-13 0-18 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Minor B Hurling Competition Semi Final
Edenderry 2-15 1-8 Tullamore
Division 1 Football League Knockout Semi Final
Edenderry 4-6 2-14 Ferbane
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout Semi Final
Crinkill 1-18 1-18 Belmont
