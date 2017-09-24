Details confirmed for Offaly Senior and Intermediate Hurling Finals

The details have been confirmed for the Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Senior Hurling Final and the Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Final next Sunday.

The games will be played as a double header in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park.

The Intermediate Final between Ballinamere and Brosna Gaels will throw in at 2pm and will be refereed by Kieran Dooley.

The Senior Final between St Rynagh's and Kilcormac/Killoughey will throw in at 3.45pm with Richie Fitzsimons taking charge.

