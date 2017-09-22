Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (September 22)

Senior B Football Championship

Durrow 2-11 Ballycumber 0-11

Ballycumber bowed out of this year’s Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship when Durrow gained some revenge for their County Final defeat two years ago. Adrian Kelly started the scoring in this game played under lights in Tubber on Friday night, with a point in the second minute. Joe Lowry added two and Nigel Grennan kicked a good point on the turn. During this period Ballycumber created two good goal scoring chances, including a penalty, which were saved. Durrow got through very easily for a goal on twenty minutes, which gave them the lead that they did not lose for the remainder of the game. Joe Lowry pointed a free to leave the half time score at 1—4 to 0—5. Adrian Kelly again got the first point of the second half in the 2nd minute. Durrow then hit a purple patch in which the scored five points in five minutes to go 1—9 to 0—6 ahead. Adrian added another point a minute before Durrow got through for their second goal. The introduction of substitutes added determination to the Ballycumber attack and they dominated for ten minutes. Points by Joe Lowry, John Egan and Adrian were the only reward. Many of their attacks by stopped by the player in possession being hauled down. Durrow added two points to their total and now face Shamrocks in the semi final. Ballycumber season is now finished and after the very poor start it was great to see 28 players training. Thank you to all the players for their dedication. The management team of Colm Quinn, Ciaran Grennan, Paul Gavin, Cathal Daly, Daniel Boland, Alan Kelly and Yvonne Galvin and all who helped provide food and help throughout the year deserve our thanks. Team. Leo Guinan, Emmet Kelly, Chris McDonald, Jack Quinn, Sean Hackett[Capt], Karl Daly, Ethan Keena, Luke Gavin Mangan, Tom Corcoran, Cormac Quinn, Colin Daly, Adrian Kelly, Fergal Daly, Nigel Grennan, Joe Lowry, John Egan, Gary Larkin, John Corcoran, Ritchie Dunne.

Intermediate Football

Congratulations to our neighbours Erin Rovers who defeated Ferbane to win the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Intermediate Football title for the fifth time in their history.

Offaly Hospice Coffee Morning

The Coffee Morning held in Gussies on Thursday was a wonderful success as usual. Congratulations to the organisers who ensured that the event was enjoyable and generated funds for a very worthy cause.

Underage Football

Best wishes to St. Manchan Gaels under 14 footballers who contest the Offaly Under 14 A Football Final against St Broughans in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Saturday next 23rd September at 12noon. All support is very much appreciated.

St Manchan Gaels minor footballers travel to Croghan on Friday 29th September at 8pm to take on St Broughans in the Offaly Minor A Football quarter final.

Faithful Fields

The Official Opening of THE Offaly GAA Training Facility in Kilcormac will be held on Saturday next 23rdSeptember at 3pm. All are welcome and there is a special welcome to families.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 5,13,21,28. No jackpot winner, four match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night next at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of 2200euros. Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.