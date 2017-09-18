Lusmagh/Drumcullen book final spot with six of the best

Lusmagh/Drumcullen 6-25 (43)

St Sinchills 0-10 (10)

The stage was set for the HQPhysio.com junior semi-final last Saturday evening Lusmagh/Drumcullen and St.Sinchill’s faced off again, it was almost an exact replay of last year’s semi-final with the poor weather conditions.

This year the teams faced off in Rath instead of Killurin. It was all to play for, and Sinchill’s were hoping to get back into the junior final for the third year in a row.

The teams were inseparable for the first five minutes, and first blood went to Lusmagh/Drumcullen with an Ann Marie Guinan point but Jean Brady quickly answered this point and the sides the level. Then came the Lusmagh/Drumcullen onslaught, Ann Marie Guinan broke through the St.Sinchill’s defence to force Shauna McGarrigle to come off her line and stop Guinan in her tracks.

Points from Kaitlyn Kennedy, Leah Gath and Emer Dermody kept Lus/Drum ticking over before corner forward Amy Byrne sprung up to find the net three times in ten minutes.

With only fifteen minutes gone the signs looked ominous for St.Sinchill’s as Lusmagh/Drumcullen already had 3-5 on the scoreboard. Ann Marie Guinan played her joint captain role down to a tee scoring 3-5 from play and setting up plenty of scores while her other half, joint captain Sorcha McGarry, fresh from her return from injury, also held her ground at wing back.

St.Sinchill’s found it very hard to transfer the ball from defence to attack under constant pressure from the Lusmagh/Drumcullen forwards who eagerly awaited to turnover puck-outs.

Mid-way through the half, St.Sinchill’s hit a slight purple patch scoring three points. Jean Brady really was the danger woman for St.Sinchill’s but she was ably aided by Katie Keyes, Lauren Keenaghan and Stephanie Hyland.

Siobhan Kinsella really excelled between the posts for Lusmagh/Drumcullen and was also forced to produce a spectacular save to stop a lightening quick Jean Brady penalty.

Credit must also be given to the Lusmagh/Drumcullen defenders who were extremely solid lead by Elaine Dermody and Hannah Larkin defending the posts. At the half time break Lusmagh/Drumcullen lead 5-13 to Lusmagh/Drumcullens 0-5.

Lusmagh/Drumcullen continued their fine form in the second period, switching the play intelligently, mixing it up with diagonal balls left and right into the forward line, registering 1-12 with points from the deadly accurate Leah Gath on frees, Aoife Kelly, Elaine Dermody and substitute Aoife Dermody.

Jean Brady would get a second penalty chance ten minutes into the second half but her rasper of a shot was sent over the bar.

When the full-time whistle eventually sounded Lusmagh/Drumcullen recorded their first win in over two years as St.Sinchill’s found themselves without a win in 2017.

Lusmagh/Drumcullen now face Kilcormac/Killoughey on September 30 in St.Brendan’s Park Birr at 2:30pm as a curtain raiser to the senior HQPhyios.com final between St.Rynagh’s and Shinrone.

Scorers

Lusmagh/Drumcullen: Ann Marie Guinan 3-5, Leah Gath 0-11 (0-4 "45s, 0-4 frees), Amy Byrne 3-0, Emer Dermody 0-2, Kaitlyn Kennedy 0-2, Elaine Dermody 0-2, Aoife Dermody 0-2, Aoife Kelly 0-1

St. Sinchills: Jean Brady 0-10 (0-3 frees, 0-2 penalties, 0-1'45)

Teams

Lusmagh/Drumcullen: Siobhan Kinsella, Michelle Hogan, Hannah Larkin, Laura Dermody, Sorcha McGarry (JC), Elaine Dermody, Michelle Egan, Fiona Stephens, Helen Healy, Leah Gath, Aoife Kelly, Kaityln Kennedy, Amy Byrne, Emer Dermody, Ann Marie Guinan (JC)

Substitutes: Olivia O Meara, Grainne Minnock, Aoife Troy, Aoife Dermody, Aine Kinsella, Niamh Gath, Katie Foley, Cliona Mahon, Sasha Connolly

St.Sinchill’s: Shauna McGarrigle, Ciara Glynn, Kathy Martin (C), Sheila Brady, Aoibhinn Walsh, Lisa Brady, Sharon Boland, Jean Brady, Lauren Keenaghan, Kellie Kinahan, Roisín Keenaghan, Katie Hanlon, Katie Keyes, Stephanie Hyland, Nicole Heffernan

Substitutes: Fiadh Dolan, Evelyn Boland, Laura Murray, Margaret Conroy, Ciara McKenna, Niamh Conroy, Niamh Dunne, Connie Walton, Karen Brady, Anita Deegan

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

