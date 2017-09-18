Offaly Camogie Notes (September 18)

Fixtures

The Junior and Senior HQPhysio.com county finals will take place on Saturday, September 30 in Birr. Lusmagh/Drumcullen V Kilcormac Killoughey will contest the Junior Final which will take place at 2.30om. St. Rynaghs V Shinrone contest the Senior Final which will take place at 4.30pm. Minor championship Round 3 – September 24: Shinrone V St Cillians, Tullamore V Kinnitty/ST. Sinchills, K/K BYE, Birr V Lusmagh/Drumcullen,ST. Rynaghs V Naomh Brid.

Results

O'Meara's Sliotars u16 B semi-final results: St.Sinchills/kinnitty 7-4 St Cillians 5-5, Tullamore 4-05, Naomh Brid 0-06. O'Meara's Sliotars u16 A semi-final results: Shinrone 2-7 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 4-13, KK 2-13 to Birr 2-05. HQPhysio.com Junior and Senior semi-finals: Junior: Lusmagh/D rumcullen 6.25 St Sinchills 0.10, KK 5-22 Naomh Brid 2-4. Senior: Shinrone 3-12 Tullamore 1-6,St.Rynagh's 2-15 Birr 1-10

Euro Millions Syndicate

Numbers for the new euro millions draw which starts tonight. We had to do new numbers from last season as an extra number was added by lottery. These numbers will be used for all draws until Sept. 2018. Daily Million Draw will be for the 9pm draw.



Faithful Fields opening

The Faithful Fields Family Open Day & Official Opening at will take place at 3pm on Saturday, September 23. Join Offaly GAA and hundreds of children and families from all over Offaly as we open the gates of our new Faithful Fields state of the art training facility. Children of all ages will enjoy an afternoon of participation and celebration as well-known GAA stars from the world of hurling, football and camogie provide mini skills sessions and coaching sessions. Mini hurling, football, ladies football and camogie games will also be played throughout the afternoon. The family friendly open day marks the official opening of the new facility, which includes four premium GAA pitches, a hurling wall, a modern weights/circuit training room, six dressing rooms, a dining room and photo galleries. The open day will include light refreshments as well as guided tours of the new buildings and facilities. The buildings include new photo galleries highlighting famous and modern moments in Offaly GAA. The Faithful Fields facility, located on main N52 Tullamore Road out of Kilcormac, will be one of the leading training facilities in Ireland. Hundreds of families are expected to attend the opening which will be attended by incoming President of the GAA John Horan and Leinster Council officers and Croke Park officials. Best of luck to all involved.

Kilmacud 7s

Congratulations to Naomh Bríd who won the plate at the Kilmacud 7s on an impressive scoreline of 4-7 to 2-6 two weekends ago. Also congratulations to St Sinchills who took part in the Kilmacud 7s.