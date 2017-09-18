Edenderry GAA Notes (September 18)

Edenderry Minor Ladies

Congratulations to Our Minor Ladies who defeated Clara comprehensively in the Championship on Saturday last. That is their second win in the championship and put them in a great position for their remaining matches.

Edenderry v Clara Senior Football Championship

Edenderry Exited the Senior Football Championship at the Quarter Final Stage of the Senior Football Championship on Saturday last on a scoreline of Edenderry 0-8 Clara 1-11. On Behalf of the Club we would like to thank the Players and Management for their efforts during the year.

Team: Mark Young, Alan Pender, David Brady, Sean Pender, Adam Mahon, Colm Byrne, Mark Abbott, Richie Dalton, David Hanlon, Jordan Hayes, Sean Doyle, Stephen Guing, Aaron McDonnell, Cian Farrell, Ciaran Hurley.

Subs used: Keith McGuinness, Eoin Dunne, Oran Lawton, Ciaran Farrell, Sean Moriarty

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Congratulations to Ellie Mooney Edenderry who won top prize of 1000 Euro on Sunday night. The current BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,500 in 45 calls or less. Total prize money on offer at Sunday night

Bingo is now in excess of €6,000 euro. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30pm.

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at this weeks draw, the numbers drawn were 9,21,26,28 bonus 24.

Next weeks jackpot will be €10,800.

There was no match 3 Winners so next week match 3 is worth €40

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Edenderry Mini All Ireland Leagues

The Rationel sponsored All Ireland Mini Leagues started Last Thursday for the U10/U12, Unfortunately due to very poor weather conditions our U6/U8 had to be cancelled. The games continue this week for U6/U8 on Tuesday and Thursday U10/U12 at 6:30pm. All fixtures and league tables can be viewed on www.edenderrygaa.ie or Edenderry GAA facebook page. The club would like to thank all the new and existing coaches that have come on board to help make this a great community event.

