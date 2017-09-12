Ballycumber GAA Notes (September 12)

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Best of luck to our senior footballers who will play against Durrow in Tubber on Friday night at 8pm in the Championship quarter final. All support is very much appreciated.

Hurling

Congratulations to Brosna Gaels who qualified for the Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Intermediate Hurling County Final with a deserved 1-17 to 1-15 win over Drumcullen in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Saturday. Team: Sean Farrell, Jack Quinn, Danny Spain, James Cantwell, Chris McDonald, Conor Quigley, Declan Buckley, Sean Hackett, Gary Larkin, Des Egan, Thomas Spain, John Egan, Bernard Allen, Jason Devery, Joe Lowry, Fergal Daly, Danny Kelleher, Richard Fox.

Under 14 Football

St Manchan Gaels under 14 footballers will take on St Broughans in the Bridge House Hotel Offaly Under14 A Football Final in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park at 12.30 on Saturday, September 23. Best wishes to all the players and management.

Faithful Fields

The Official Opening of the Offaly GAA training facility in Kilcormac will be held at 3pm on Saturday, September 23. All are welcome with a special welcome to families.

Get Ballycumber Fit

Because of the interest in G.B.F. it has been decided to meet at Ballycumber GAA pitch at 7.30 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 4, 10, 17, 27. One jackpot winner, four match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Gussies on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of €2,000. Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

Jackpot Winner

Congratulations to Mary Corcoran, Sragh, Leamonaghan on winning our Lotto jackpot of €19,400. Mary is a great supporter of our lotto by selling numerous books of tickets every week.