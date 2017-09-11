Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (September 11)
Fixtures
U16 A semi final Lusmagh/Drumcullen v Shinrone on Sunday 17 @1.30pm in Shinrone.
Junior Semi-final: Lusmagh/Drumcullen vs St.Sinchill's unavailable at this time.
U13: U13 Lusmagh/Drumcullen v Kinnitty details tbc
Well wishes
Drumcullen Camogie would like to wish Joe Bracken well with his recovery.
