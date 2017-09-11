Offaly Camogie Notes (September 11)

Fixtures

September 17: U16 A semi-finals: Shinrone v Lusmagh/Drumcullen on Sunday at 1.30 in Shinrone, Birr v KK in Birr on Sunday at 1pm.

September 17: U16 B sem-finals: U16 semi final Naomh Brid vs Tullamore in Tullamore at 11am.

HQPhysio.com Senior Semi finals Saturday, September 16 in St. Brendans Park Birr: Birr vs St.Rynagh’s at 2pm; Shinrone vs Tullamore at 3:30pm. HQPhysio.com Junior championship semi-finals Saturday September 16: Kilcormac/Killoughey vs Naomh Brid in Kilcormac GAA at 12 midday. Lusmagh/Drumcullen unavailable.

Results

Minor championship: KK 4-04 to Tullamore 2-07; St Rynaghs 1-14 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 0-08; St Cillians 4-18. St. Sinchills/Kinnitty 0-8

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland finals

Congratulations to Cork and neighbours Westmeath on their All-Ireland victories last weekend. Congratulations and good luck to Meath and Cork in their replay on October 1.

Faithful fields

Offaly Camogie will be a part of the Official Opening of the Faithful Fields on Saturday, September 23 and will run an All-County U8 blitz. Congratulations to all involved with the development and best of luck to those who pay in it.

