Rhode GAA Club Notes (September 11)

Rhode U12s

The Rhode U12 footballers took on neighbours Edenderry on Thursday evening last in Fr. Dowling Park, Rhode. It was a great game of football with Rhode giving a mighty display of football.

U12 Panel: Liam Walsh. Daniel O'Brien, Mark O'Meara, Tiernan Foy, Sean Daly, Cameron Egan, Matt Heavey, Noah Swaine, Ryan Kellaghan, Ryan Murphy, Ross Kellaghan, Gavin Murphy, Cian Cocoman, Ryan Quinn, Charlie Cullen, Barry Dunne, Jamie Glennon, Kyle Kilmurray, Aaron Byrne, Adam Kellaghan, Joshua Kellaghan, Ben Kennedy, Scott Hannon, Billy Quinn, Leon Kilmurray, Eoin Murphy.

Rhode U10s

On Monday evening last Rhode U10s welcomed Edenderry to Fr. Dowling Park Rhode. Both Rhode and Edenderry fielded two teams each and and they didn't disappoint with an excellent display of football demonstrated throughout. A huge thank you to the spectators who encouraged both teams in a positive manner. Lastly, well done to all the boys on the day who should be very proud of their efforts and sportsmanship.

Offaly GAA Super Draw Results

The Offaly GAA Super Draw was held in Bord na Móna O’Connor Pk today during the Senior Hurling Semi-finals. Former Offaly Stalwarts Sean Lowry and Damien Martin drew the winning tickets. The star prize of a Dacia Sandero Car went to Oliver Coligan from Daingean. Offaly GAA wish to thank everyone who supported this draw. The full list of winners is:

1st Prize: Dacia Sandero Car Oliver Coligan, Daingean

2nd Prize: €3,000 Pat Grogan, Cloghan

3rd Prize: €1,000 Mary Murray, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co Offaly

4th Prize: €1,000 Declan Ward, Crinkle

5th Prize: €500 Sean Halligan, Leamonaghan

6th Prize: €500 Margaret Kenny, Briars Hill, Galway

7th Prize: €500 Michael Sadler, Kilcormac

8th Prize: €500 Sarah Feehan, Daingean

9th Prize: €500 Richie Connor, Walsh Island

10th Prize: €500 Jimmy Lomax, Carlow

Faithful Fields Family Open Day & Official Opening

The Faithful Fields Family Open Day & Official Opening will take place on Saturday, September 23 at 3pm.

Join Offaly GAA and hundreds of children and families from all over Offaly as we open the gates of our new Faithful Fields state of the art training facility.

Children of all ages will enjoy an afternoon of participation and celebration as well-known GAA stars from the world of hurling, football and camogie provide mini skills sessions and coaching sessions. Mini hurling, football, camogie and ladies football games will also be played throughout the afternoon.

Offaly Senior Football Quarter Finals

The Offaly Senior Football Quarter Finals take place this Saturday, September 16 in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park.



Clara V Edenderry (4:15 pm)

Tullamore V Gracefield (5:45 pm)

Rhode Ladies U12s

Massive congratulations to Rhode ladies U12s who won the division 1 league plate on Sunday afternoon last Sunday with a win over St. Rynagh's.

Congratulations

Massive Congratulations to our very own Iron Man Paddy McCormack on winning The Trackpool A9-A10 Sweepstake final on Saturday evening with Fahy Mai in Mullingar Greyhound stadium.

Best wishes

Best wishes to great Rhode men Gordan Kerrigan and Ronan Heavey who have led their respective teams Ballinabrackey and Clogherinkoe to Quarter and Semi Finals in the Meath and Kildare Intermediate Championships.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on September 4 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 7 9 12 27. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €40 each.

Stephen Darby

Jim Nolan

Ann Nolan

Kyle Kilmurray

Jack Murphy

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Sympathy

Deepest Sympathy to The Galvin and Leavy Families on the passing of Mrs Maggie Galvin Laurencetown. Maggie will be sadly missed by all who knew her especially her loving husband Paddy, sons Patrick and David, daughters Mary, Caroline and Elaine, brothers John and Podge, grandchildren, great grandson, extended family and her many friends. Maggie's funeral took place on Friday afternoon in St. Peter's Church Rhode which was followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Maggie was grandmother to Rhode under-age footballers Gavin & Brogan Murphy, Reese and Freya Galvin and Adam Glynn.

Maggie's door was always open to her grandchildren's friends and their fellow teammates and they also wish to extend their deepest sympathies.

May Maggie Rest In Peace.

