Edenderry GAA Club Notes (September 11)

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic

Edenderry GAA had a very successful Golf Classic Fundraiser recently in Edenderry Golf Club. The Club wish to thank our Tee Bank Sponsors for their Contributions to the Golf Classic. Eurospar Kinnegad, A.F Construction, Naomhan Farrell, Adrian Farrell, Cillian Farrell Fit Squad Gym, Carroll's Menswear, Ken Furey, Barry Grehan, Sean Quinn, Brendan Quinn, Ollie Cronin, D&D Glazing, Sean Brereton, Eugene Finnegan, Tony Mulvin, Paul & Bobby Bergin, Andy Walsh, Padraig Ennis, Brendan McAuliffe, Rationel Vinuer Ltd, Tom Reilly, Pat Nolan, Peter Usher, Phil Hayes, Walsh Coaches, Noel & Kathleen Hanlon, Tom Darcy Filling station, Anglo-Irish Refrigeration, Ryan's Cakes Tipperary, Value Centra Cash & Carry, Storefit shop fitters, Aryzta food services, Greenhills wines & spirits, Pat Nolan, Tom Reilly, Rational Doors & Windows, Peter Usher, Tom Darcy, Lisa Harte, John Butler, Darren Hynes, Stephen Guing, Barry Grehan, Brendan Quinn, Ger Foley, Tom Mulvin, Eugene Finnegan, Pauric Ennis, Owen Dunne, Adrian Farrell.



U12 Girls League final

Our U12 girls put up a brave performance in very testing conditions at Ballycumber against Naomh Ciaran last Sunday. On the day luck was not on our side and we went down on a scoreline of 2-03 to 0-06.

Edenderry Minor Ladies

Congratulations to Our Minor Ladies who defeated Tullamore in the Championship on Sunday last.

Edenderry v Clara Senior Footfball Championship

We would like to wish Edenderry Senior Footballers the best of luck next Saturday evening in county championship against Clara.

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. The current BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,300 in 45 calls or less. Total prize money on offer at Sunday night Bingo is now in excess of €6,000 euro. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30pm.

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at this weeks draw. Next week's jackpot will be €10,700.

The following players matched 3 numbers and won €70 each:

Ciaran Nolan, Sinead Corcoran, John Corcoran.

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Elvis Musical story "One Sweet Hour" is coming to Edenderry GAA

On Saturday, September 16, Edenderry GAA is proud to present, "One Sweet Hour" an Elvis Musical Story, starring Edenderry's Own "Elvis" Greg Traynor and Irene Marshall. Doors open at 8pm, Tickets €15. Tickets can be purchased from Greg (086) 3821739, Irene (087) 9615726, Edenderry GAA Pro: (087) 2228664, or any GAA Committee member

Edenderry Mini All Ireland Leagues

Starting on Tuesday September 12 it will be a busy week in the calendar for Edenderry GAA. The Rationel Windows & Doors mini All-Ireland series throws in at 6.30pm with the U6 and U8 competitions. On Thursday night the U10 and U12 mini All-Ireland's will commence at 6:30pm. Register now and more details will follow on our Facebook page and website.

