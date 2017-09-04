St. Vincent's GAA Club Notes (September 4)

Fixtures

September football is always good news. Our U16s play Tullamore next Saturday September 9 in Clara at 2pm, in the County semi final. The fixture for the Minor quarter final against Ferbane is expected to be fixed for the following week. Best of luck to both teams.

Family Sponsored Walk

Thanks to all who supported our walk/run in such large numbers last Saturday evening at Bord na Mona - Mount Lucas windfarm. For the children, teens, adults and grandparents that gathered - It was a refreshing and enjoyable trek across the local peatlands circuit, concluding with refreshments at the BNM Amenities centre.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

