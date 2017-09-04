Rhode GAA Notes (September 4)

Offaly Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior Footballers made it seven wins from seven after defeating Tullamore in the final group game on a score-line of 2-12 to 1-12. It was a though physical encounter throughout the game as Rhode led 1-08 to 0-06 at the break. Tullamore came with everything in the second half but Rhode continued their unbeaten run in the championship to top the table on 14 points and gain a semi final spot.

Rhode and Ferbane will now await the winners of Edenderry v Clara and Gracefield v Tullamore.

Team: Ken Garry, James McPadden, Jake Kavanagh, Gareth McNamee, Dylan Kavanagh, Brian Darby, Niall Darby, Conor McNamee, Alan McNamee, Paul McPadden, Pauric Sullivan, Shane Lowry, Stephen Hannon, Anton Sullivan, Ruairi McNamee. Subs used: Mark Rigney for Shane Lowry, Donal Hickey for Paul McPadden, Darren Garry for Pauric Sullivan, Ciaran Heavey for Gareth McNamee.

Christy Darby R.I.P. Months Mind Mass

As we lovingly remember Christy, we his family, sons Seamus, Stephen, Michael, Sean and Thomas, Daughters Mary, Eileen and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in-law, sons in-law, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, half-brother, half-sister, nieces, nephews and extended family wish to thank all who sympathised with us on our sad loss.

Christy's months mind mass will take place on Saturday, September 9 at 6.45pm in St.Peter's Church Rhode.

Faithful Fields Family Open Day & Official Opening

The Faithful Fields Family Open Day & Official Opening will take place on Saturday, September 23 at 3pm.

Rhode U12 Footballers

Rhode U12s play neighbours Edenderry this Thursday September 7 in Fr. Dowling Park at 6.30pm.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on August 28 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 13 20 24 30. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €100 each.

Aine Maguire

Marie Lynch

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Congratulations

Congratulations to fellow club man Michael McNamee on a wonderful achievement as a manager when he guided Ballycommon to win the Junior A football championship just two weeks ago.

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment.

