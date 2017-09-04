Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (September 4)
Drumcullen U8 Blitz
HQPhysio.com junior camogie championship
Our senior ladies have reached the semi-final of the junior championship which is fixed for September 16 against St. Sinchill's in a replay of the semi-final again last year. Details to be confirmed closer to the date.
U8s
Our U8s all county blitz took place in Rath at the weekend. Well done to all the teams that took part and thanks to referees Sasha, Kaitilyn, Kathy, Elaine & Maria
