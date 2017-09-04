This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (Sept 4-10)
Monday, September 4
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition
Edenderry v Tullamore Edenderry 7pm Ciaran Groome
Tuesday, September 5
Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)
Clodiagh Gaels v Clara Geashill 8pm Davy Walsh
Wednesday, September 6
Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Play off (Extra Time must be played)
Erin Rovers v Bracknagh Geashill 8pm Pauric Pierce
Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Gracefield v Shamrocks Gracefield 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Thursday, September 7
U12 Football League Green Group
Clara v St Broughan’s Clara 6.30pm Eamon O’Connor
Ballinamere/Durrow v Shamrocks Durrow 6.30pm Marius Stone
U12 Football League White Group
Rhode v Edenderry Rhode 6.30pm Alan McKnight
Tullamore v Na Fianna O’Brien Pk 6.30pm Noel Kelly
Ballycumber/Tubber v St Vincent’s Ballycumber 6.30pm Tom Anderson
U12 Football League Gold Group
Ferbane/Belmont v Gracefield Ferbane 6.30pm Pat Fleming
Shannonbridge v Kilcormac/Killoughey S/Bridge 6.30pm Declan Ward
Saturday, September 9
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Brosna Gaels v Drumcullen BNM OCP 4.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Linesmen: Ciaran Groome & Declan Cooke
Carrig & Riverstown v Ballinamere BNM OCP 6pm Noel Flynn
Linesmen: John McDonnell & Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Crinkle v Gracefield Kinnitty 2pm Tony Carroll
Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
St Vincent’s v Tullamore Clara 2pm Joey Deehan
Ferbane/Belmont v Na Fianna Durrow 2pm Ger Keyes
Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
St Broughan’s v St Manchan Gaels Croghan 2pm Bill Glennon
Bridge House Hotel U14A Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)
Ballinamere/Durrow v CRC Gaels Kilcormac 2pm Shane Guinan
Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Kinnitty Kilcormac 12.30pm David McLoughlin
Bridge House Hotel U14C Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Birr Birr 2pm Ger Connors
Sunday, September 10
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Belmont BNM OCP 2.30pm Brian Gavin
Linesmen: Kieran Dooley & Ger Connors
St Rynagh’s v Seir Kieran BNM OCP 4pm Richie Fitzsimons
Linesmen: Joey Deehan & Tony Carroll
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Shinrone v Ballinamere Rath 12noon Shane Guinan
Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)
Edenderry v Tullamore Mucklagh 12noon Marius Stone
