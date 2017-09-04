This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (Sept 4-10)

Monday, September 4

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition

Edenderry v Tullamore Edenderry 7pm Ciaran Groome

Tuesday, September 5

Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Final (Extra Time must be played)

Clodiagh Gaels v Clara Geashill 8pm Davy Walsh

Wednesday, September 6

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Play off (Extra Time must be played)

Erin Rovers v Bracknagh Geashill 8pm Pauric Pierce

Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Gracefield v Shamrocks Gracefield 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Thursday, September 7

U12 Football League Green Group

Clara v St Broughan’s Clara 6.30pm Eamon O’Connor

Ballinamere/Durrow v Shamrocks Durrow 6.30pm Marius Stone

U12 Football League White Group

Rhode v Edenderry Rhode 6.30pm Alan McKnight

Tullamore v Na Fianna O’Brien Pk 6.30pm Noel Kelly

Ballycumber/Tubber v St Vincent’s Ballycumber 6.30pm Tom Anderson

U12 Football League Gold Group

Ferbane/Belmont v Gracefield Ferbane 6.30pm Pat Fleming

Shannonbridge v Kilcormac/Killoughey S/Bridge 6.30pm Declan Ward

Saturday, September 9

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Brosna Gaels v Drumcullen BNM OCP 4.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Linesmen: Ciaran Groome & Declan Cooke

Carrig & Riverstown v Ballinamere BNM OCP 6pm Noel Flynn

Linesmen: John McDonnell & Shane Guinan

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

Crinkle v Gracefield Kinnitty 2pm Tony Carroll

Bridge House Hotel U16A Football Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

St Vincent’s v Tullamore Clara 2pm Joey Deehan

Ferbane/Belmont v Na Fianna Durrow 2pm Ger Keyes

Bridge House Hotel U16B Football Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)

St Broughan’s v St Manchan Gaels Croghan 2pm Bill Glennon

Bridge House Hotel U14A Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)

Ballinamere/Durrow v CRC Gaels Kilcormac 2pm Shane Guinan

Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)

Drumcullen/Seir Kieran v Kinnitty Kilcormac 12.30pm David McLoughlin

Bridge House Hotel U14C Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Birr Birr 2pm Ger Connors

Sunday, September 10

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Belmont BNM OCP 2.30pm Brian Gavin

Linesmen: Kieran Dooley & Ger Connors

St Rynagh’s v Seir Kieran BNM OCP 4pm Richie Fitzsimons

Linesmen: Joey Deehan & Tony Carroll

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Shinrone v Ballinamere Rath 12noon Shane Guinan

Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Final (Extra Time must be played)

Edenderry v Tullamore Mucklagh 12noon Marius Stone

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

