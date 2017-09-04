Offaly teacher wins All-Ireland with Galway

One group of Offaly students have reason to celebrate Galway's All-Ireland success as their Geography teacher was on the winning team, surely ruling out early term homework for a few days at least.

Aidan Harte, who played the full 70 minutes in yesterday's decider, is a teacher at Oaklands Community College in Edenderry.

Galway prevailed in the final over Waterford by three points after one of the best finals in recent memory, a win that ended Galway's 29-year wait for a Liam MacCarthy cup.

Far from a hurling stronghold, Edenderry has benefitted from the presence of the Gort man, as he is involved in coaching the up-and-coming Oaklands football team.

He was instrumental from the sideline as the team put an impressive run together to claim the Leinster PP Schools 'D' Football title at Abbottstown in February of this year. They played an expansive brand of football, winning that final on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-8 against Marian College of Dublin.

Harte certainly brought a youthful exuberance to the set-up. He was animated and passionate on that day, displaying an unbridled passion for GAA, dancing up and down the sideline, even on a cold February afternoon.

The team went all the way to an All-Ireland final, eventually losing out to Belmullet of Mayo, but the seeds of real growth within the school have been sown, and Aidan Harte is a large part of that, instilling steel and determination in his young charges.

Harte balanced that career as a teacher and a coach with a club hurling campaign with Gort and an inter-county run with Galway, which has led all the way to an All-Ireland success.

