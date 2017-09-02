Today's Offaly GAA Fixtures
Offaly GAA Results
Saturday, September 2
Ladies Football Senior Final
Naomh Ciaran v Edenderry, 2.30pm
Ladies Football Intermediate Final
Naomh Molaoise v Tullamore, 12pm
HQphysio.com Senior Camogie Championships quarter finals
St. Cillians v Shinrone, Carrig, 6pm
St.Rynagh's v Kinnitty, Banagher, 5.30pm
Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Semi Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)
Shannonbridge v Ferbane BNM OCP 5.45pm Joey Deehan Linesmen: Marius Stones & Pat Gallagher
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior B Football Final Replay (Extra Time must be played)
Ballyfore v Tubber BNM OCP 4pm Paul Jordan Linesmen: Alan McKnight & Eamon O’Connor
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior C Football Final
Erin Rovers v St Rynagh’s BNM OCP 2.30pm Ciaran Groome Linesmen: Tom Anderson & John O’Reilly
Bridge House Hotel U16A Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Rath 1pm Shane Guinan
Ferbane/Belmont v Shinrone Banagher 1pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Bridge House Hotel U16B Hurling Semi Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Ballinamere/Durrow v Shamrocks Clara 1pm Joey Deehan
Clara v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Kinnitty 1pm Tony Carroll
