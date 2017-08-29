Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (August 29)

U16 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

Na Fianna U16 Footballers play Ferbane/Belmont in the Championship Semi Final on Saturday, September 9 @ 2pm in Durrow. This is a repeat of last year’s final which was won so dramatically by Na Fianna so another exciting encounter is in the cards here. All Support would be appreciated.

NA FIANNA GAA ALL IRELAND FOOTBALL FINAL DRAW

Na Fianna GAA are organising a fundraising draw in conjunction with the All-Ireland Football Final with a first prize of 2 Stand Tickets to the All-Ireland Football Final (A much sought after prize for any GAA supporter from Mayo or Dublin) & Numerous Other prizes. Draw will be held in Hamilton’s, Geashill on Saturday, September 2. Tickets available from any Committee Member, Team Managers or Selectors. All support would be much appreciated.