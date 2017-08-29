Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 29)
READ MORE HERE
Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 29)
LOTTO
The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, August 21, were 11 19 28 30. There was No Jackpot
winner of €6,600 and 1 Match 3 Winner (Catherine Casey C/O C Casey) (€200). Next week’s draw will take place in
Hamilton’s, Geashill on Monday, September 4 2017.
SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Raheen Senior Footballers take on Shamrocks in the Final Rd of the Senior B Championship this Sunday morning (Sept 3) @ 11am in Cappincur. This is a must win game for Raheen to have any hope of qualifying for the Quarter Finals. All Support would be appreciated.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on