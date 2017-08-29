Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 29)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, August 21, were 11 19 28 30. There was No Jackpot

winner of €6,600 and 1 Match 3 Winner (Catherine Casey C/O C Casey) (€200). Next week’s draw will take place in

Hamilton’s, Geashill on Monday, September 4 2017.

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers take on Shamrocks in the Final Rd of the Senior B Championship this Sunday morning (Sept 3) @ 11am in Cappincur. This is a must win game for Raheen to have any hope of qualifying for the Quarter Finals. All Support would be appreciated.

