St. Vincent's Minor GAA Club Notes (August 29)

Windfarm Family Sponsored Walk

Our sponsored walk takes place on Saturday, September 2, at Mount Lucas wind farm. This year’s event is a 5k Walk/Run along the peatlands circuit, beginning at 5pm. Please arrive from 4:30pm and follow signs for parking/route etc. Entrance is from the Ballycon location. This is on the Walsh Island road from Mount Lucas (Take the right turn after Darcy’s Gala if coming from the Daingean direction). Please return all sponsorship cards at training or on the morning. All are welcome and a donation can made on the day also. Refreshments / Sandwiches etc. will be served afterwards in the service building. We would like to thank everyone in advance for their support which will help aid the club with Gear, Equipment, Team-build days, payment for Referees etc. We would also like to thank Bord na Mona for their kind use of the facility and for providing the refreshments after the walk. Enjoy the day and thanks again.

