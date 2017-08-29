Rhode GAA Club Notes (August 29)

1966-67 Senior & 67 U21 County Champions 50th Anniversary celebrations

On Sunday evening last Rhode GAA members and players of the past came together to remember and celebrate the wonderful achievements of the 1966-67 Senior and U21 Teams as they etched their way into the history books of Rhode and Offaly Football as legends. It was a night of nostalgia for many as some met their teammates for the first time in many years having gone to live and work further afield. As you walked into Killeens's lounge you could feel the joy of the occasion with so many wonderful characters and legends of Rhode GAA. To open proceedings, Club Chairman Joe Malone welcomed all in attendance and hoped they enjoyed the celebrations. Senior Captain of the 66-67 teams, Paddy McCormack and U21 Team Captain cut the special 50th Anniversary cake on behalf of their teammates and the meal was underway.

Following the meal, the large contingent of past players, wives and representatives moved out to the Croghan Lounge where the presentation was about to take place. Getting the presentation proceedings underway was none other than John 'Beezy' Glennon, our MC for the night. One by one, John called out each member of the 66-67 teams and officials speaking elegantly of those wonderful players, officials and management of the three teams, living and deceased. Rhode GAA Chairman Joe Malone presented them with special momento of a club tie and medal honouring their great achievements. One man that was singled out for all the best reasons was the great Liam Swaine who we were all delighted to see present despite his bad health and his wife Kathleen also. Two wonderful Rhode Gaels. When receiving his momento he was given a well deserved standing ovation.

Speaking on the night were Team Captain of the 66-67 Senior and U21 team captains both speaking wonderfully about their fellow team-mates and achievements in those years. Also thanking the club for the wonderful night and expressing their hopes for Rhode to keep on winning.

The footballing Maestro himself, the Legendary Paddy Kerrigan, who oversaw the winning teams as manager spoke passionately about his players and the club for giving him so many happy memories. He thanked the club for this wonderful night and wished all the very best in the years to come.

Last to speak was Club Chairman Joe Malone who spoke excellently on the past achievements of the 1966-67 teams, mentors and club officials. Joe went on to say that the achievements of those people and the Rhode teams over the last number of years should never be taken for granted and should be enjoyed. Finishing up Joe thanked Colm & Catriona Killeen and their wonderful staff for the lovely food and service throughout the evening. He also thanked Patricia McManus, Robert Kellaghan and John Glennon on the organising of the 50th anniversary celebrations. He hoped everyone had and continue to have a great night and wished them a safe journey home.

Much reminiscing took place on the night with many a yarn told and a song sang. May there be many more nights to be enjoyed for the Green and Gold.

The Following men were honoured on the night:

Joe Hannon

Liam Swaine

Pat Kilmurray

Jimmy Byrne

Eugene Mulligan

Paddy McCormack (Senior Team Captain 66-67)

Bill Heavey R.I.P. Represented by his wife Ita & son Paddy

Brendan O’Toole R.I.P. Represented by his son Paul

Patsy Murphy Represented by his wife Betty and Daughter Corina

Jody Gunning (U21 Team Captain)

Sean Malone

Martin Heavey

Pat Swaine

Mick Casey R.I.P. Reprsented by his son Paul Casey

Sean Murphy R.I.P. Represented by his son Niall Murphy

Frank Glennon

Mickey Gunning R.I.P. Represented by his wife Mairead Gunning

Benny Kerrigan

Barney Scally

Joe Malone

Frank McGlynn

Danny Walsh

Christy Dunne

Frank Higgins

J.J. Grehan

John Kavanagh

Carthage Grennan

Seamus Darby

Kevin Malone

Larry Swaine

Paddy Hope

Christy Kellaghan R.I.P. Represented by his Wife Geraldine Kellaghan

Joe Ennis

Barney Kilmurray R.I.P. Represented by his son John Killmurray

66-67 Club Officials:

Tom Ward R.I.P. Represented by his son Callistus Ward

Peter Leavy R.I.P. Represented by his son Fergus Leavy

Greg Ennis R.I.P. Represented by his son Paul Ennis

Seamus Murphy

Gerry Reidy

66-67 Senior & U21 Team Management:

Dick Boiler Conroy (Coach) R.I.P. Represented by his Daughter Dolores Rouse

Paddy Kerrigan (Manager)

Thanks

A massive Thank you to Colm & Cathriona Killeen for the wonderful food and service especially by their staff. A special mention to Doreen, Kitty, Gillian and Rosemary for the wonderful food and service during the meal it was top class.

To Caroline Aspell for a wonderful cake, it looked lovely and was enjoyed by all.

A special thanks to the Offaly Press and Photographers for attending, especially Kevin Corrigan of the Tullamore Tribune.

Finally a massive thank you to John Glennon and Robert Kellaghan for their hard work but most especially to Pat and Patricia McManus for their hard work with decorations and work Patricia did throughout which made a wonderful night.

Rhode Senior Footballers

Rhode Senior Footballers play Tullamore in the final game of the group stages in St.Brigid's GAA park in Croghan on this Friday September 1 at 8pm.

Rhode U12s

Rhode U12s travelled to Lake point Park in Mullingar where they took part in St.Lomans GAA annual blitz. Other visiting teams were Killoe Emmet Og of Longford, Ramor Utd of Cavan, Celbridge GAA of Kildare and Moate of Westmeath. Rhode played some wonderful football through the day which got them to the final where they played Ramor Utd of Cavan and came out victorious. A wonderful achievement for the young lads in the green and gold. A massive thank you to St.Loman's GAA club for the invitation and been wonderful hosts. Thanks also to the management team of Stephen Darby, Deano Cocoman, Pauric Murphy and Michael Kennedy for their continuous hard work.

Rhode Warriors

Rhode U6 boys travelled to Daingean on Saturday morning last where they played Daingean's mini maroons in two 12 aside games of football with great heart shown by the warriors and maroons. It was a very enjoyable day for the kids who were very well behaved throughout the day and afterwards they were treated to Supermacs. A big thank you to the management team of Gordan Kerrigan, Colin Kerrigan, Cathal Swords, Mattie Moore, Leo Troy and Ger Noonan for their hard work over the summer and on the day. Thanks also to Daingean GAA for doing such a wonderful job hosting the blitz. On behalf of himself and his management team Gordan would like to thank the club for providing the bus and the parents for bringing the kids training during the summer. Training will continue every Friday at 6:30pm in the field.

Rhode U8s

Well done to Rhode U8s who took part in a blitz in Shamrocks GAA club.

All Ireland 35 Handball singles Champion

Massive congratulations to great club man David Hope on defeating Kerry's Dominick Lynch in the men's 35 singles final to become All Ireland Champion.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 21st of August for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 7 16 18 22. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €70 each.

Shane & Kate Cummins

Denise McCann

Sharon Farrell

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!

Back to School

Best of luck to all either starting Primary or Secondary School or just returning to school for a new term.

Congratulations

Massive congratulations to Rhode player Niall Cole and his wife Fiona on the birth of their baby girl Rebecca on Thursday last.

Get Well

Get Well wishes are sent to the great Patsy Murphy of Kilowen who is currently hospitalised at the moment.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.