Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (August 29)

Senior B Football

Best of luck to our senior footballers who take on St. Brigid's in the final game in the group stages of The Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship on Sunday morning next at 11.30am in Ballycommon. All support is very much appreciated.

Hurling

Congratulations to Brosna Gaels who recorded a deserved victory over Kilcormac-Killoughey by 3-17 to 2-14 in The Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final. They have now qualified for the semi final where they will play Drumcullen and as a result will compete in the Senior B Hurling Championship next year.

Cemetery Sunday

Many thanks to all who helped out with stewarding at Mass in Boher Graveyard on Sunday morning. The new surface and kerbing on the Walkways in the Graveyard was the object of many compliments on Sunday. This project was undertaken and completed because of the persistence and determination of Angela Kelly and the professionalism of Pat Kelly and his team.

Rose of Tralee

Congratulations to Jennifer Byrne from neighbouring Clonaderg, Ballinahown who became the first Rose of Tralee from Offaly.

Fr. James McKiernan

This week sees the departure of Fr James to Longford and we welcome Fr. P.J. Hughes to Boher .

Ballycumber Discovery Walk

The walk on Saturday evening to mark Heritage Week was very enjoyable and we were delighted to welcome friends from Dublin who were very interested in the rich history of Ballycumber.

Lotto

The lotto numbers drawn this week were 9,11,17,31. No jackpot winner, eight match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynn’s of Grogan on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €19,200. Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets from usual lotto sellers and in local Shops and Pubs.

School

Best wishes to all pupils from the area who are either returning to school/college or starting school or college this week.

