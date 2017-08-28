PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Naomh Moloaise star Paula Harte ahead of their Intermediate Football Final

Name: Paula Harte

Age: 25

Club: Naomh Moloaise

Occupation: Sales assistant

Position: Centre back

Age you started playing football: 8

Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning the double with Edenderry women's Rugby, and winning many medals and titles with club and county

Biggest influence on your sporting career: My father

Favourite Lgfa player: Cora Staunton

Favourite Gaa player: Lee Keegan

Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Rugby

Favourite sport other than ladies football to watch: Rugby

Toughest player you've marked: Roisin Egan

Who is the joker on your team: Ciara Galvin - and her strange footwear!!

Who trains the hardest on your team: We all put in the hard work!

If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: Introduce a mark for kick outs, any clean catches from kick out between the two 45s is rewarded with a mark

Advice for younger players: Enjoy every single minute of it, give respect and train hard

What sporting event would you most like to attend: Rugby World Cup

If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: I would travel the world

If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who would they be and what would you feed them: Ed Sheeran, Conor McGregor, Aisling Thompson - a good steak dinner

LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Cork

GAA senior all Ireland football prediction: Dublin

