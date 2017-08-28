PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Naomh Moloaise star Paula Harte ahead of their Intermediate Football Final
READ MORE HERE
Naomh Moloaise star Paula Harte
Name: Paula Harte
Age: 25
Club: Naomh Moloaise
Occupation: Sales assistant
Position: Centre back
Age you started playing football: 8
Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning the double with Edenderry women's Rugby, and winning many medals and titles with club and county
Biggest influence on your sporting career: My father
Favourite Lgfa player: Cora Staunton
Favourite Gaa player: Lee Keegan
Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Rugby
Favourite sport other than ladies football to watch: Rugby
Toughest player you've marked: Roisin Egan
Who is the joker on your team: Ciara Galvin - and her strange footwear!!
Who trains the hardest on your team: We all put in the hard work!
If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: Introduce a mark for kick outs, any clean catches from kick out between the two 45s is rewarded with a mark
Advice for younger players: Enjoy every single minute of it, give respect and train hard
What sporting event would you most like to attend: Rugby World Cup
If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: I would travel the world
If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who would they be and what would you feed them: Ed Sheeran, Conor McGregor, Aisling Thompson - a good steak dinner
LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Cork
GAA senior all Ireland football prediction: Dublin
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on