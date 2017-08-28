PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Tullamore's Emma Mollen ahead of the Intermediate Football Final
READ MORE HERE
Tullamore's Emma Mollen
Name: Emma Mollen
Age: 28
Club: Tullamore
Occupation: Teacher
Position: Forward
Age you started playing football: 16
Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning senior camogie county final with Tullamore
Biggest influence on your sporting career: Friends
Favourite Lgfa player: Briege Corkery
Favourite Gaa player: Diarmuid Connolly
Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Camogie
Favourite sport other than ladies football to play to watch: Soccer
Toughest player you've marked: Aoife Norris
Who is the joker on your team: Holly Ravenhill
Who trains the hardest on your team: Aoife Byrne
If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: Allow contact in tackling, two hands
Advice for younger players: Train hard and enjoy the game
What sporting event would you most like to attend: UEFA champions league final or World cup final
If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: Go back to Cancun
If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who woukd they be and what would you feed them: Michael McIntyre, Pink, Barack Obama - I'd order in a Macaris takeaway!
LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Cork
GAA senior all Ireland football prediction: Dublin
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on