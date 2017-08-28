PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Tullamore's Emma Mollen ahead of the Intermediate Football Final

Name: Emma Mollen

Age: 28

Club: Tullamore

Occupation: Teacher

Position: Forward

Age you started playing football: 16

Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning senior camogie county final with Tullamore

Biggest influence on your sporting career: Friends

Favourite Lgfa player: Briege Corkery

Favourite Gaa player: Diarmuid Connolly

Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Camogie

Favourite sport other than ladies football to play to watch: Soccer

Toughest player you've marked: Aoife Norris

Who is the joker on your team: Holly Ravenhill

Who trains the hardest on your team: Aoife Byrne

If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: Allow contact in tackling, two hands

Advice for younger players: Train hard and enjoy the game

What sporting event would you most like to attend: UEFA champions league final or World cup final

If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: Go back to Cancun

If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who woukd they be and what would you feed them: Michael McIntyre, Pink, Barack Obama - I'd order in a Macaris takeaway!

LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Cork

GAA senior all Ireland football prediction: Dublin