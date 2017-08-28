PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Naomh Ciaran's Lorraine Keena ahead of the Senior Ladies County Final
Name: Lorraine Keenan
Age: 28
Club: Naomh Ciaran
Occupation: Dairy and Sheep farmer
Position: Midfield
Age you started playing football: 11
Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning All Ireland Camogie and Ladies Football with Offaly and Leinster title with Naomh Ciaran in 2016
Biggest influence on your sporting career: My parents
Favourite Lgfa player : Sinead McGoldrick (Dublin)
Favourite Gaa player : Joe Canning (Galway hurler)
Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Camogie
Favourite sport other than ladies football to watch: Rugby
Who is the joker on your team: Ellee McEvoy
Who trains the hardest on your team: Amy Gavin Mangan
If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: More contact allowed when tackling
Advice for younger players: Listen to your coaches and believe in yourself as a player. Always try to better yourself to become the best player you can be.
What sporting event would you most like to attend: a GAA match
If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: World trip, and buy a farm and land when I get home
If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who would they be and what would you feed them: Scott Eastwood, Joe Canning, Michael Brick Walsh. No food, all chat.
LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Dublin
