PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Naomh Ciaran's Lorraine Keena ahead of the Senior Ladies County Final

Name: Lorraine Keenan

Age: 28

Club: Naomh Ciaran

Occupation: Dairy and Sheep farmer

Position: Midfield

Age you started playing football: 11

Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning All Ireland Camogie and Ladies Football with Offaly and Leinster title with Naomh Ciaran in 2016

Biggest influence on your sporting career: My parents

Favourite Lgfa player : Sinead McGoldrick (Dublin)

Favourite Gaa player : Joe Canning (Galway hurler)

Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Camogie

Favourite sport other than ladies football to watch: Rugby

Who is the joker on your team: Ellee McEvoy

Who trains the hardest on your team: Amy Gavin Mangan

If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: More contact allowed when tackling

Advice for younger players: Listen to your coaches and believe in yourself as a player. Always try to better yourself to become the best player you can be.

What sporting event would you most like to attend: a GAA match

If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: World trip, and buy a farm and land when I get home

If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who would they be and what would you feed them: Scott Eastwood, Joe Canning, Michael Brick Walsh. No food, all chat.

LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Dublin