PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Edenderry's Riona Byrne ahead of the Ladies Senior Football Final

Name: Riona Byrne

Age: 25

Club: Edenderry

Occupation: Insurance Advisor

Position: Wing Back

Age you started playing football: 12

Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning a Leinster title in 2010

Biggest influence on your sporting career: My Parents

Favourite Lgfa player: Christine McDonnell

Favourite GAA player: Lee Keegan

Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Basketball

Favourite sport other than ladies football to watch: Rugby

Toughest player you've marked: Orla Cullen

Who is the joker on your team: Ciara Brady

Who trains the hardest on your team: Kate Newman

If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: More contact allowed

Advice for younger players: Listen to your coaches, they know best!

What sporting event would you most like to attend: All Ireland GAA Football Final with Offaly playing

If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: Go on holidays, give to charity, give up work!

If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who would they be and what would you feed them: Amy Huberman, Tommy Bowe, Niall Horan - Takeaway, it'd be the safest option!

LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Cork

GAA senior all Ireland football prediction: Dublin