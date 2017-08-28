PLAYER PROFILE: Get to know Edenderry's Riona Byrne ahead of the Ladies Senior Football Final
Name: Riona Byrne
Age: 25
Club: Edenderry
Occupation: Insurance Advisor
Position: Wing Back
Age you started playing football: 12
Your biggest achievement in sport: Winning a Leinster title in 2010
Biggest influence on your sporting career: My Parents
Favourite Lgfa player: Christine McDonnell
Favourite GAA player: Lee Keegan
Favourite sport other than ladies football to play: Basketball
Favourite sport other than ladies football to watch: Rugby
Toughest player you've marked: Orla Cullen
Who is the joker on your team: Ciara Brady
Who trains the hardest on your team: Kate Newman
If you could change one thing about LGFA playing rules, what would it be: More contact allowed
Advice for younger players: Listen to your coaches, they know best!
What sporting event would you most like to attend: All Ireland GAA Football Final with Offaly playing
If you won the lotto, what is the first thing you would do: Go on holidays, give to charity, give up work!
If you could invite any 3 people to dinner, who would they be and what would you feed them: Amy Huberman, Tommy Bowe, Niall Horan - Takeaway, it'd be the safest option!
LGFA senior all Ireland prediction: Cork
GAA senior all Ireland football prediction: Dublin
