St. Rynagh's shock champions in Offaly Camogie Championship

St.Rynagh's recorded wins in both the Offaly Senior Hurling championship and HQPhysio.com championship this weekend.

The ladies, however, did it in better style registering a ten point victory over 2016 champions Shinrone. This impressive result comes on the back of a drawn game with Lusmagh/Drumcullen last weekend where they potentially faced qualification for the junior championship.

However, the blue and amber weren't prepared to be in that position. A phenomenal team performance blew Shinrone away as Siobhan Flannery and Mairead Daly found the net in the first half. Shinrone found it difficult to deal with the defensive strength of Linda Sullivan, Roisin Egan, and Ann Daly. Grainne Egan managed to find Ellen Gilligan's net but it wasn't enough to secure a win, and best for Shinrone were Kate Ahern, Orla Maher, Michaela Morkan and Grainne Egan.

As a result, St.Rynagh's finish the group in second place and set up a quarter-final against an ever improving Kinnitty outfit. Similar to St.Rynagh's, both the Kinnitty men's and women's teams suffered defeats this weekend, however Kinnitty's camogie loss has less consequences.

Last year's senior finalists St. Cillian's narrowly edged a victory over Kinnitty with 14 fourteen players on Sunday evening. St. Cillian's started the game with intent racking up 1-4 in 10 minutes with a goal from Dara Hanamy but this was the last time St. Cillian's would comfortably lead.

It's hard to say whether Kinnitty got stuck in or Cillian's took their foot off the pedal but the game became a physical battle as Kinnitty edged their way back into contention. Patrice Delaney was pulling all the strings at centre forward.

St. Cillian's led narrowly at the half time break, 1-8 to 1-6. It became a ding dong battle in the second half with both sides fluffing certain goal opportunities, however, in saying that both defences can take praise for closing down oncoming attacks.

There was a big upset with ten minutes remaining as Aisling Brennan was given her marching orders for interfering with a faceguard and now faces a potential match ban for the quarter-final. It is understood Brennan is appealing this red card. Kinnitty threw the kitchen sink at St. Cillian's but the sharpshooting Orla Carey popped over some late frees to ensure a two point victory for St. Cillian's.

