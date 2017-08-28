Edenderry GAA Club Notes (August 28)

Edenderry GAA Development update

Planning has been granted for our development and works has commenced on our site as everyone is well aware our new pitches have really taken shape over the summer months and look great. We are very keen to get our teams onto the pitches and use them in anger. Our grounds men led by Pat Cullen are doing a remarkable job in keeping the pitches in tip top condition.

In the coming weeks some key infrastructure will be installed:

4 sets of goals posts to be installed

4 ball stopper nets to be erected behind each goal

4 Dugouts

Pitch side fencing around pitches

Walking path surrounding pitches and site perimeter

New entrance wall & gates

Boundary fencing around perimeter

Parking layout & surface dressing

Ducting for future floodlighting

Service connections; electric, water & sewerage

Temporary dressing rooms installed.

Other elements such as the permanent dressing room building, floodlights & ball wall will be delivered in later phases.



This is an exciting phase and the site will really begin to take its final shape in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to hosting an open day for members supporters and Donor Wall members very soon.

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic and 1997 Teams Reunion

Edenderry GAA have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on Saturday, September 2. Contact Chairman Willie Forde if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team. 3 ball shamble. Also in the Golf Club we are hosting a twenty year (1997) on September 2 also, for the Minor, U21, Junior, Senior Champions. All are welcome to the Celebrations and to take part in the Golf Classic also.

Offaly senior Ladies Championship final

Edenderry V Naomh Ciaran

The Senior ladies football final takes place this Saturday with the reds taking on Naomh Ciaran in Kilcormac at 2.30pm. The girls are looking to win their first Senior championship since 2010 when they famously went on to win the Leinster championship, the first and only Edenderry GAA team to lift a Leinster championship in the club's history. The team is once again managed by former Edenderry footballer Greg Farrelly who is back at the helm having led the girls to county and Leinster glory seven years ago.



Everyone at the club wishes the team and management the best of luck on Saturday.

Offaly U16 Ladies are County Champions

Edenderry............4-13

Naomh Ciaran......1-11

Huge congratulations to our under 16 girls who are county champions after defeating Naomh Ciaran in the county final on Saturday on a scoreline of 4-13 to 1-11. This superbly talented group of girls have gone undefeated all year and once again showed great character and teamwork in bringing home the title. Big well done to all the players and management. This win continues the wonderful year for the ladies having also already won the under 12 championship and under 14 Offaly Feile so far with the senior girls final and under 14 semi final still to come next weekend.

Our thanks and congratulations are also extended to Eoin Dunne and the management team on a very successful year

The following are the successful panel of players: Sophie Leddin, Aoife Tyrell, Alicia Kavanagh, Michelle Callan, Aimee Dunne, Aoibheann McAndrew, Kellie Oglesby, Niamh Brady, Angela Brady, Molly Fuery, Rebecca McDonnell, Maria Doyle

Leah Callan, Megan Callan, Chloe Monaghan Subs: Rachael Reilly, Kiah Farrelly, Tara Dunne, Sarah Lynch, Saoirse Dunne,

Katie Dunne, Megan Farrell, Caroline Latkowska, Niamh Flynn, Rachael, Cummins.

U12 Girls through to League final

Congratulations to our U12 Girls who defeated Ballinamere/Durrow in the semi-final of the league. The final will be played on September 10 against Naomh Ciaran.

Edenderry v Ferbane Senior Football Championship

We would like to wish Edenderry Senior Footballers the best of luck next Friday evening in county championship against Ferbane.

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. The current BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,000 in 45 calls or less. Total prize money on offer at Sunday night Bingo is now in excess of €5,000. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30pm.

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at this weeks draw.

Next weeks jackpot will be €10,500.

Two players matched 3 numbers and won €100 each. They were:

Ann Melia C/o Imelda

Cummins Family C/o Star

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Elvis Stage Show

Elvis Musical story "One Sweet Hour" is coming to Edenderry GAA on Saturday, September 16. Edenderry GAA is proud to present "One Sweet Hour" an Elvis Musical Story, starring Edenderry's own "Elvis" Greg Traynor and Irene Marshall. Doors open at 8pm, Tickets €15. Tickets can be purchased from Greg (086) 3821739, Irene (087) 9615726, Edenderry GAA Pro: (087) 2228664, or any GAA Committee member.

Registration Open for Mini All Ireland Leagues

Following a summer of practicing skills in training and at Go Games Blitzes across the country we are going to give every player an opportunity to play games in our own internal mixed teams Mini All-Ireland Blitz.

For U6, U8, U10 & U12 players we will provide a weekly game for 4-5 weeks (depending on numbers registered) commencing in September. The weekly games will lead to a finals day that will be hosted at our new pitches.

Visit the Edenderry GAA website for more and it's for existing players and also for new players if they wish to try it out. New players will have to pay membership in order to be covered by the club insurance.

Players will be allocated a team, either Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Offaly, Mayo, or Galway. They will be given a jersey for the duration of the Blitz.

We are also hoping that parents give a helping hand. Our existing coaches will manage teams but would love some assistance from the parents.

Register now and more details will follow on our Facebook page and website.

