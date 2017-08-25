All this weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures
Friday, August 25
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s Kilcormac 6.30pm Richie Fitzsimons
Coolderry v Drumcullen Clareen 6.30pm Tony Carroll
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Play Off (Extra Time must be played)
Belmont v Shinrone Carrig 6.30pm Martin Cashen
Saturday, August 26
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Coolderry v Seir Kieran Birr 4pm Brian Gavin
St Rynagh’s v Birr Birr 5.30pm Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Brosna Gaels Moystown 5.30pm Ciaran Groome
Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Final
Ballycommon v Clodiagh Gaels BNM OCP 6.15pm Pat Gallagher Linesmen: Davy Walsh & John O’Reilly
Sunday, August 27
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)
Kinnitty v Belmont BNM OCP 12noon Declan Cooke Linesmen: Kieran Pat Kelly & Noel Flynn
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shinrone BNM OCP 1.30pm Kieran Dooley Linesmen: Tony Carroll & Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)
Carrig & Riverstown v Seir Kieran Banagher 12noon Simon Whelahan
