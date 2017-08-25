All this weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Offaly GAA

Friday, August 25

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s Kilcormac 6.30pm Richie Fitzsimons

Coolderry v Drumcullen Clareen 6.30pm Tony Carroll

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Play Off (Extra Time must be played)

Belmont v Shinrone Carrig 6.30pm Martin Cashen

Saturday, August 26

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Coolderry v Seir Kieran Birr 4pm Brian Gavin

St Rynagh’s v Birr Birr 5.30pm Shane Guinan

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Brosna Gaels Moystown 5.30pm Ciaran Groome

Tullamore Court Hotel Junior A Football Final

Ballycommon v Clodiagh Gaels BNM OCP 6.15pm Pat Gallagher Linesmen: Davy Walsh & John O’Reilly

Sunday, August 27

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Quarter Finals (Extra Time must be played)

Kinnitty v Belmont BNM OCP 12noon Declan Cooke Linesmen: Kieran Pat Kelly & Noel Flynn

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shinrone BNM OCP 1.30pm Kieran Dooley Linesmen: Tony Carroll & Shane Guinan

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final (Extra Time must be played)

Carrig & Riverstown v Seir Kieran Banagher 12noon Simon Whelahan