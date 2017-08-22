Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (August 22)

U16 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U16 Footballers completed the group stage of the championship with defeat to neighbours St Vincents in the final round last Monday week in Ballycomman on a scoreline of 3-09 to 2-10. The result sees Na Fianna finish in 3rd place in the group and so will face Ferbane/Belmont in the Semi-Final. Na Fianna made the brighter start as they opened up a lead of 1-05 to 1-00 after 12 mins with the Na Fianna goal despatched by Lee Mulpeter when he caught a free in the clear taken by Morgan Tynan in midfield. St Vincents then got going and by half had gone in front to lead 2-05 to 1-07. Na Fianna again had the early advantage at the start of the second half slotting over the first 2 points to draw level and go in front but this would be as good as it would get as St Vincents then hit the next 4 points followed by their 3rd goal on 23 mins to open up a 6 point lead. Na Fianna didn’t give up a gave themselves a glimmer of hope with 2 mins left as a free from over 30m out taken by Gavin Kelly dipped in over the head of the keeper into the net for goal no 2 and then Glen Hasset kicked over a point on the stroke of full time to cut the deficit to 2 with the final whistle blown moments later.

NA FIANNA: Conor Kelly, David Carthy, Aaron Flanagan, Conor Owens, James Nolan, Glen Hassett (0-01), Adam Strong, Morgan Tynan (0-02), Emmett Curley (0-01), James Bryan (0-02), Mark Dillon, Ryan Strong (0-01), Adam Mangan, Gavin Kelly (1-01), Lee Mulpeter (1-02).

SUBS: Jacob Beatty (for Emmett Curley), Ryan Dunne (for Ryan Strong), Mark Keeley, Barry Crombie, Jack Gorry, Donal Murphy, Alex Bolton, Mark Kelly, David McElduff.

U14 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

Na Fianna U14 Footballers will be attempting to reach the U14 A Championship Final for the 4th year in a row as they take on St Manchan Gaels in the Semi Final next Monday, August 28 at 7:30pm in Croghan. All Support would be appreciated.

U16 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

Na Fianna U16 Footballers play Ferbane/Belmont in the Championship Semi Final on Saturday, September 9, at 2pm in Durrow. This is a repeat of last year’s final which was won so dramatically by Na Fianna so another exciting encounter is in the cards here. All Support would be appreciated.

NA FIANNA GAA ALL IRELAND FOOTBALL FINAL DRAW

Na Fianna GAA are organising a fundraising draw in conjunction with the All-Ireland Football Final with a first prize of 2 Stand Tickets to the All-Ireland Football Final (A much sought after prize for any GAA supporter from Kerry/Mayo or Dublin/Tyrone) & numerous other prizes. Draw will be held in Hamilton’s, Geashill on Saturday, September 2. Tickets available from any committee member, team managers or selectors. All support would be much appreciated.

BEST OF LUCK

Na Fianna GAA Football Club would like to wish the Best of Luck to Clodiagh Gaels in the Junior Football Final against Ballycommon this Saturday in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park. Come along and give them your support.