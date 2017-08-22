Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 22)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 14 August were 05 13 15 29. There was No Jackpot

winner of €6,400 and 1 Match 3 Winner (David Scully C/O Direen’s). Next week’s draw will take place in Doyle’s, Killeigh

on Monday, August 28, 2017.

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers now have it all to do to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stage of the Senior B

Championship after losing to Bracknagh in the penultimate round last Friday evening in Gracefield on a scoreline of 0-

10 to 0-05. This was a game of few chances and it was Bracknagh who were more economical with those that came their

way. Bracknagh opened the scoring on 9 mins with the first of 3 points before Raheen got up and running with 2 points

from Mark Gorman either side of the mid point of the half. A 5 point haul in the final 10 mins of the half gave

Bracknagh an 0-08 to 0-02 lead at the break. The first 15 mins of the second half was scoreless before Raheen added

3 points in a row to bring it back to a potential single score game but this would be as good as it would get as Bracknagh

added 2 points in the final 10 mins to wrap it up.

RAHEEN: James Boland, Brian Corcoran, Liam Boland, Chris Floody, Brian Crombie, James Lalor, Jack Keogh, Declan

Byrne, Mark Gorman (0-02), Kaelyn Thompson, Conor Carroll (0-02), Adam Kelly, Tommy Spollen (0-01), Richie Reynolds,

Conor McNally.

SUBS: Colin Keogh (for Jack Keogh), Mikey Keogh (for Mark Gorman), Padraig Bracken (for Kaelyn Thompson).

BEST OF LUCK

Raheen GAA Club would like to wish the best of luck to our neighbours Clodiagh Gaels in the Junior Football Final against Ballycomman this Saturday in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park. Come along and give them your support.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.