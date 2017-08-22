Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (August 22)

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Ballycumber 2-11 Durrow 3-8

Once again Ballycumber were slow to get the scoreboard moving. Durrow had two points scored before Cormac Quinn got a point. This was quickly followed by a point from Joe Lowry before Cormac added his second to push Ballycumber ahead. The teams were level after sixteen minutes at 0-3 each. In the 19th and 21st minute, Durrow got through very easily for two goals and a point to open up a seven point gap. Cormac kicked over a free to which Durrow replied with one of their own. Durrow regained the seven point lead on 27 minutes, Adrian Kelly got through for two points in the 28th and 29th minute to narrow the margin. Just on the stroke of half time Cormac Quinn scored a wonderful goal that gave the goalkeeper no chance to leave the half time score at 2-6 to 1-6.

Playing down the pitch in the second half Ballycumber quickly got a second goal from Cormac and a point from Colin Daly cancelled out an even earlier point for Durrow. Ballycumber dominated the next twenty minutes holding Durrow scoreless and adding two points from Gary Larkin and one each from Joe Lowry and Cormac Quinn. They also hit the woodwork on three occasions with Cormac very unlucky not to score a third goal when his shot from close range hit the post and rebounded to safety. Durrow got their second point of the second half on 25 minutes and with time almost up they won the ball in their own full back line and quickly moved in to their full forward line where a shot bounced off Peter Dunne’s hands and into the net to draw the game.

Team: Peter Dunne, Jack Quinn, Chris McDonald, Emmet Kelly, Sean Hackett, Karl Daly, Ethan Keena, Tom Corcoran, John Egan, Cormac Quinn, Colin Daly, Adrian Kelly, Fergal Daly, John Corcoran, Joe Lowry, Luke Gavin Mangan, Gary Larkin, Nigel Grennan, Ritchie Dunne, Conrad Casey, Brian Halligan.

Brosna Gaels

Best of luck to Brosna Gaels who play Kilcormac/Killoughey in the Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final in Moystown on Saturday evening at 5.30pm.

Fr. James McKiernan

The function to mark the departure of Fr. James was very well organised and attracted a capacity crowd to Ballycumber Community Centre on Thursday night. Fr James is moving to Longford Town Parish and we wish him good health and happiness.

Ballycumber Discovery Walk

To mark Heritage Week, a walk following the route described in A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past will be held on Saturday next 26th August. Meet at the Barracks at 5pm and the walk will be Guide led and is free of charge. A shorter route is also available if required. Copies of the book are on sale in the Post Office in Gussies at €10 each.

Cemetery Mass

The Annual Mass in Boher Cemetery is on at 11am on Sunday morning next. Because of the large crowd expected and with the recent excellent renovations to the Cemetery we ask visitors to cooperate with stewards. A big number of stewards are required and we ask all members to make themselves available from 10am on Sunday.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 2,5,6,12. No jackpot winner, four match three. Next week’s draw will be held in The Gav Inn on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €19,000.

