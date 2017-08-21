Offaly Camogie Notes (August 21)

Results

HQPhysio.com senior camogie championship:

St.Sinchills 0-10 v Tullamore 3-19, Naomh Brid v Birr, St. Rynaghs 0-15 v Lus/Drumcullen 1-12, Kinnitty 3-11 v KK 1-11.

O'Meara's Sliotars ROUND 8 – 15TH AUG Kinnitty/St.Sinchill’s 0-10 V Birr 9-9, Naomh Brid V Tullamore, Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-12 V K/K 4-3, St.Rynaghs 9-16 V St.Cillians 2-7, Shinrone BYE



Fixtures

O'Meara's Sliotars ROUND 2 (refixed from April) – 21st August: Tullamore V St.Cillians, Birr V St.Rynaghs, Shinrone V Lusmagh/Drumcullen, Kinnitty/St.Sinchill’s V Naomh Brid, K/K BYEHQPhysio.com Senior Camogie Championship Round 5 - August 27: Shinrone v St. Rynaghs, St. Cillians v Kinnitty, Lus/Drumcullen v Naomh Brid K/K v St. Sinchills, Birr bye, Tullamore bye

Offaly Camogie Summer Camp

A massive thanks to Louise Savage, Sarah Harding, Aoibhe Whelehan, Benny Wyer and Alanna Rody for being our Offaly camogie camp coaches. Also a huge thanks for Birr for the use of their pitch. All participants were given a new Offaly camogie pink t-shirt

U8 county blitz

U8 all county blitz held in Mountbolus today. Teams in attendance were: Tullamore, St. Sinchill's, Drumcullen, St. Cillian's, St. Rynagh's, Birr, Kinnitty and Kilcormac Killoughey. Thanks to KK for hosting and to the girls who did a fantastic job refereeing.

It's a great complaint to have that we couldn't fit them all in the one picture!!