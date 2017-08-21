Edenderry GAA Notes (August 21)

Edenderry GAA Development update

Planning has been granted for our development and works has commenced on our site as everyone is well aware our new pitches have really taken shape over the summer months and look great. We are very keen to get our teams onto the pitches and use them in anger. Our groundsmen led by Pat Cullen are doing a remarkable job in keeping the pitches in tip top condition.

In the coming weeks some key infrastructure will be installed:

- 4 sets of goals posts to be installed

- 4 ball stopper nets to be erected behind each goal

- 4 Dugouts

- Pitch side fencing around pitches

- Walking path surrounding pitches and site perimeter

- New entrance wall & gates

- Boundary fencing around perimeter

- Parking layout & surface dressing

- Ducting for future floodlighting

- Service connections; electric, water & sewerage

- Temporary dressing rooms installed.

- Other elements such as the permanent dressing room building, floodlights & ball wall will be delivered in later phases.

This is an exciting phase and the site will really begin to take its final shape in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to hosting an open day for members supporters and Donor Wall members very soon.

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic and 1997 Teams Reunion

Edenderry GAA are have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on Saturday, September 2. Contact Chairman Willie Forde if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team. 3 ball shamble. Also in the Golf Club we are hosting a twenty year(1997) on the 2nd September also, for the Minor, U21, Junior, Senior Champions. All are welcome to the Celebrations and to take part in the Golf Classic also.

Offaly senior Ladies Championship semi-final

Edenderry V Rhode

Rhode 0-07

Edenderry 1-05

Congratulations to our Senior ladies on reaching the County Championship final by defeating Rhode by 1 point last Thursday evening in Rhode. The final is fixed for September 2.

Offaly U16 Ladies through to the county Final

Congratulations to our U16 Girls who defeated Naomh Malaoise on a scoreline of Edenderry 5-12, Naomh Malaoise 3-11 and are now through to the County Final

Minor county championship

Congratulations to our Minor football team who defeated Rhode in the championship and have now qualified for the semi final of the championship.

Offaly MFC Rd. 4

Edenderry 4-10

Rhode 3-07

County Senior Football Championship

Edenderry 2-16

Cappincur 2-6

Edenderry had a convincing ten point win over Cappincur on Sunday evening in round 6 of the senior football championship played at Ballinagar. The reds took control early in the game and a Ciaran Hurley point was followed by an Aaron McDonnell goal following a good ball from Ciaran Farrell. Edenderry led 1-7 to 0-2. midway through the first half following good points from Jordan Hayes and Sean Doyle. Cappincur got two soft goals to put them back in the game but Edenderry saw out the first half well and a further goal from Ciaran Hurley left them 2-11 to 2-2 ahead at half time. Cappincur never got closer than nine points in the second period and in end it was an easy ten point win. This was an improved Edenderry performance who showed more commitment and intensity throughout. Their next game is against Ferbane in two weeks and a win and other results going in our favour will mean an automatic semi final position.

Team: Brian Quinlan, Alan Pender, David Hanlon, Sean Pender, Adam Mahon, Daithi Brady, Mark Abbot, Oran Lawton, Richie Dalton, Ciaran Farrell, Sean Doyle, Jordan Hayes, Sean Moriarty, Ciaran Hurley, Aaron McDonnell

Subs used: Cian Farrell, Dan Nolan, Eoin Farrell, Paul Hanlon, John Gorman, Jamie Dolan.

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Congratulations to lucky Liz Lally, Edenderry who won the €1,000 prize on Sunday night last a few short weeks after winning the €2,000 jackpot. The current BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,000 in 45 calls or less. Total prize money on offer at Sunday night Bingo is now in excess of €5,000. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30pm. The current Lotto Jackpot now stands at €10,400, the numbers drawn were 1,15,20,21, bonus 27. The following were the match three winners:



Josie Martin Rathangan

Ger Mooney Johnstownbridge

Paul and Lisa Hamilton C/o Bingo



Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Offaly Masters beat London



Masters

Congratulations to Colm Cummins, Adrian Mahon, Adrian Forde, John Mason and Basil Malone that helped Offaly Masters to a 2-15 to 0-13 win over London GAA in Edenderry last Saturday.



Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.



Elvis Musical story "One Sweet Hour" is coming to Edenderry GAA



On Saturday, September 16, Edenderry GAA is proud to present, "One Sweet Hour," an Elvis Musical Story, starring Edenderry's Own "Elvis" Greg Trayner and Irene Marshall. Doors open at 8pm, Tickets €15. Tickets can be purchased from Greg (086) 3821739, Irene (087) 9615726, Edenderry GAA Pro: (087) 2228664, or any GAA Committee member.

Registration Open for Mini All Ireland Leagues

Following a summer of practicing skills in training and at Go Games Blitzes across the country we are going to give every player an opportunity to play games in our own internal mixed teams Mini All-Ireland Blitz.

For U6, U8, U10 & U12 players we will provide a weekly game for 4-5 weeks (depending on numbers registered) commencing in September. The weekly games will lead to a finals day that will be hosted at our new pitches.

Please click on our website - its FREE - and its for existing players and also for new players if they wish to try it out. New players will have to pay membership in order to be covered by the club insurance.

Players will be allocated a team, either Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Offaly, Mayo, or Galway. They will be given a jersey for the duration of the Blitz.

We are also hoping that parents give a helping hand. Our existing coaches will manage teams but would love some assistance from the parents.



Register now and more details will follow on our Facebook page and website.

