Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (August 15)

U14 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL

Na Fianna U14 Footballers will be attempting to reach the U14 A Championship Final for the 4th year in a row as they take on St Manchan Gaels in the Semi Final on Monday 28 th August @ 7:30pm in Croghan. All Support would be appreciated.

U14 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U14 Footballers have secured third place in the A Championship group and a semi final against St Manchan Gaels as they won their final round fixture against Clara in Clara last Wednesday evening on a scoreline of 5-07 to 3-07. While there was 6 between them at the end there could and should have been an awful lot more for Na Fianna but for the huge number of wides. Both sides got up an running with a point each before Na Fianna raised the first green flag on 5 mins when a 45 by Geordi O’Meara was blocked down by Robbie Gallagher in the square before laying off to Joel Troy who blasted to the net. Clara responded with 2 points before goal no 2 arrived on 9 mins when Sean Rattigan won the ball out on the wing and made a brilliant solo run into the square before shooting to the net. Clara came back with their first goal midway through the half with both sides adding just 2 points before the end of the half and so at break Na Fianna led by just the minimum 2-03 to 1-05. A number of chances went begging for Na Fianna early in the second half but made up for it with 2 goals on 7 mins from

both subs Jack Kelly and Ruari Dunne who both impressed when introduced. Again another 2 points were added from both sides before Clara brought themselves right back into it with 2 breakaway goals on 22 & 26 mins to cut the deficit back to just the 1 point. With the game in the balance a moment of brilliance from Ruairi Dunne saw him score arguably the best goal of the evening as he chipped the keeper from over 30m out on the right side and followed it up with a point. While the last goal was impressive equally so was the last point as Na Fianna corner back Brian Malone snook upfield and won the ball in the square before shooting over the bar.

NA FIANNA: Martin Kelly, Brian Malone (0-01), Jack Brickland, Ben Colton, Dylan Cahill, Adam Joyce, Fergal Dolan,

Geordi O’Meara, Diarmuid Finneran, Sean Rattigan (1-00) , Ronan Daly (0-02), Alex Cuddy (0-01), Oisin Henchy, Joel

Troy (1-02), Robbie Gallagher.

SUBS: Sean Brady (for Ronan Daly), Jack Kelly (1-00) (for Oisin Henchy), Ruairi Dunne (2-01) (for Robbie

Gallagher).

WELL DONE

Well Done to Na Fianna’s Ryan Strong, Jacob Beatty, David McElduff, Mark Keeley, Morgan Tynan, David Carthy, Adam Strong & James Nolan who were all part of the Offaly U15 Football Development Squad that reached the Final of the Adam Mangan All Ireland Tournament held in Offaly last weekend losing out to South Kerry having beaten a strong Kildare side in the Semi Final with Morgan Tynan scoring the all important goal in a 1-05 to 0-05 win.