Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 15)
LOTTO
The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Tuesday, August 8 were 01 05 06 22. There was No Jackpot
winner of €6,200 and 3 Match 3 Winners (Sharon Daly C/O Doyle’s; Anne Briscoe C/O Hamilton’s; Louise Keogh C/O
Fergie’s Shop). Next week’s draw will take place in Direen’s, Cloneygowan on Monday, August 21, 2017.
SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Raheen Senior Footballers take on Bracknagh in the penultimate Round of the Senior B Championship this Friday
evening (Aug 18) @ 7:30pm in Gracefield where a win is vital to keep their Championship hopes alive. All Support would
be appreciated.
THANK YOU
Raheen GAA Club would like to offer a sincere Thank You to everyone who helped out in any way with the parking at the
Tullamore Show last Sunday, your hard work and giving up of your time is a massive benefit to our club and is very much
appreciated.
JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI FINAL REPLAY
The Junior A Football Championship Semi Final Replay took place in Geashill last Sunday evening in front of a packed
attendance with Ballycomman victorious over their neighbours and fellow parish side Kilclonfert. Raheen GAA Club
would like to praise and thank the players and management of both sides for cleaning and tidying the dressing rooms
before they left.
