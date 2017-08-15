Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (August 15)

Brosna Gaels

Congratulations to Brosna Gaels who were crowned Molloy Environmental Systems Offaly Junior B Hurling Champions with a 1-12 to 1-9 victory over Kilcormac/Killoughey in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Saturday evening. Playing with the aid of the breeze in the first half, the Gaels built up a 0-9 t 0-2 lead at half time. KK quickly reduced the deficit in the second half with a goal and two points but the fitter Brosna Gaels regained control and ran out deserving winners.

Team: John Corcoran, Paul Egan, Aaron Daly, Ethan Keena, Ger Buckley, Eoghan Hennessy, Karl Daly[Captain] Colin Daly, Andrew Buckley, Kevin Kelly, Dean Bracken, Ben Wilson, James Langan, Micko Kelly, Declan Rohan, Donal Lynam, Evan Bracken.

Brosna Gaels Intermediate hurlers have qualified for the Quarter Final of the Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship where they will face Kilcormac/Killoughey.

Senior Football

Best of luck to our senior footballers who play against Durrow in Clara on Friday evening at 6.45 in the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship. All support would be much appreciated.

Summer Social and 'Bar BQ'

Flynn’s of Grogan is the venue for our Summer Social and Bar B Q on Friday night next. After the match in Clara why not call into Flynn’s for a Bar B Q and refreshments.

Ciara Cooney

Well done to Ciara, who is a niece of Jacinta Halligan, and the Ireland Women’s Rugby team who defeated Japan on Sunday in the Women’s World Cup.

Cemetery Sunday

Because of the large crowd expected at Mass in the Graveyard on Sunday, August 27 at 11am we are appealing for members to make themselves available for stewarding.

Fr James McKiernan

A function has been arranged in Ballycumber Community Centre on Thursday, August 17, at 8pm to mark the departure of Fr James. Food and entertainment will be provided.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 12, 24, 27, 28. No jackpot winner, three match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Gussies on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of €18,800.

Heritage Week - August 19 to August 27

The 5km walk described in the book A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past is featured in the National Heritage Week Event Guide entitled, “It’s in your nature” on page 252 with other events in Offaly. The event guide is available free of charge at Libraries and Public Buildings.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

