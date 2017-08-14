Shannonbridge GAA Club Notes (August 14)

Meeting

Next Club Committee meeting take place on Monday, August 21, in Clonfanlough Hall at 8.30pm. All are asked to attend next committee meeting.

Intermediate football Semi-Final this weekend

Shannonbridge take on neighbours Ferbane in the Offaly Intermediate football semi-final this Saturday evening at 7.00pm in Bord Na Mona O’Connor park, Tullamore. It will form part of a double header with the other semi-final which precedes it, Erin Rovers versus Doon at 5.30pm. As always, your support is most welcome so come along and cheer the lads on for the big one!

Social Media

Keep posted on our FB and Twitter pages for weekly updates.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.