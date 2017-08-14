Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (August 14)

U16 B All-Ireland

Hard luck to our girls involved with the Offaly u16 team who were defeated in the u16 All-Ireland semi-final last Sunday.

HQPhysio.com championship

Hard luck to our senior girls who were defeated by Birr last Friday night. They now face St. Rynaghs this weekend. Fixture details will be posted on our Facebook page and to social members.

Euromillions

Offaly camogie would like to thank all who supported our Euro Millions Syndicate draw last year, the funds raised went to supporting all our county teams. We are once again asking you to support it again this year. Last year we won €2,450 which amounted to €8.00 per member. We are asking those who purchased tickets last year to renew them this year, for your €30.00 investment you will be entered into the euro millions twice a week and this year also you will be in the daily million draw every day for a year. First day will be on September 12. Please contact Eimear or Susan to re-register.

