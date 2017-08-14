Offaly Camogie Notes (August 14)

Social Media

Results

HQPhysio.com Senior Championship: St. Sinchills 3-7 v St. Cillians 3-18; Naomh Brid 0-02 Shinrone 4-32; Tullamore 0-16 to K/K 0-09; Birr 1-19 to Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-12. St Rynagh's and Kinnitty BYE. U16 B All-Ireland Championship Offaly 1-5 Laois 1-8

Fixtures

HQPhysio.com Senior Championship: Round 4 – August 20: St. Rynaghs v Lus/Drumcullen; Kinnitty v K/K; Naomh Brid v Birr; St. Sinchills v Tullamore; Shinrone bye; St. Cillians bye.

Offaly camogie camps

Offaly camogie camps -15th-18th August St.Brendan's Park Birr. For girls from 2nd class-6th class. Starts at 10am finishes at 2pm each day. €30 per child, €25 family rate. Book:Barrykinsella.expert@gmail.com Call Barry: 085 255 5521

U16 B All-Ireland

Hard luck to our Offaly u16 team and management who were defeated in the u16 All-Ireland semi-final last Sunday.

U14 Blitz

Congratulations to the Offaly U14 team that won the Kildare U14 blitz final on Sunday Offaly 2-04, Meath 0-00.

Euromillions

Offaly Camogie would like to thank all who supported our Euro Millions Syndicate draw last year, the funds raised went to supporting all our county teams. We are once again asking you to support it again this year. Last year we won €2,450 which amounted to €8.00 per member. We are asking those who purchased tickets last year to renew them this year, for your €30.00 investment you will be entered into the euro millions twice a week and this year also you will be in the daily million draw every day for a year. First day will be on September 12. You will be contacted by your club to re-register.

