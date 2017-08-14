Offaly beaten by neighbours Laois

A dream start for Laois ended Offaly's dreams of an All-Ireland final last Sunday afternoon in the U16B All-Ireland Camogie semi-final in Tipperary.

The O'Moore county set the pace of an excellent game of camogie hitting 1-5 in the opening half. Offaly were slow to get into the game and only managed to raise the white flag three times before the half time break.

The second half of the game saw a better Offaly performance as they adapted to the conditions. However it was too little too late for the faithful who came up short to an excellent Laois side that now march on for an All-Ireland final date with Antrim.

Team: Rachel O Donoghue, Emma Harding, Brooke Whelehan, Michelle Carroll, Sharon Shanahan, Amy Byrne, Eilis Gleeson, Orla Maher, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Jane Lowry, Becky Byrant, Michelle Mann, Ellen Reegan, Emma Mulrooney, Caoimhe Dunne.

Subs: Becky Flynn, Eileen Bracken, Niamh Ryan, Sionnan Glynn, Lauren Temple, Rebecca McGarry, Jane Cleary, Kathy Dermody, Maria Guinan, Ellen Hayden, Sinead Moore, Elaine Troy, Laura Clancy, Aine Doorley, Derbhla Kelly. Managment: Brendan Hanamy, Benny Wyer, Tom Mulrooney, Sandra Dunne, John Harding.

