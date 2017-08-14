Edenderry GAA Notes (August 14)

Edenderry GAA Development update

A final grant of Planning Permission is expected later this week so that developments can continue on our new site at Carrick Esker.

As everyone is well aware our new pitches have really taken shape over the summer months and look great. We are very keen to get our teams onto the pitches and use them in anger. Our groundsmen, led by Pat Cullen, are doing a remarkable job in keeping the pitches in tip top condition.



In the coming weeks some key infrastructure will be installed;

4 sets of goals posts to be installed

4 ball stopper nets to be erected behind each goal

4 Dugouts

Pitch side fencing around pitches

Walking path surrounding pitches and site perimeter

New entrance wall & gates

Boundary fencing around perimeter

Parking layout & surface dressing

Ducting for future floodlighting

Service connections; electric, water & sewerage

Temporary dressing rooms installed.

Other elements such as the permanent dressing room building, floodlights & ball wall will be delivered in later phases.

This is an exciting phase and the site will really begin to take its final shape in the coming weeks. We are looking forward to hosting an open day for members supporters and Donor Wall members very soon.

Edenderry GAA Golf Classic and 1997 Teams Reunion

Edenderry GAA are have a Fundraiser Golf Classic in Edenderry Golf Club on Saturday, September 2. Contact Chairman Willie Forde if you are interested in entering a team. €100 per team. 3 ball shamble. Also in the Golf Club we are hosting a twenty year (1997) on the 2nd September also, for the Minor, U21, Junior, Senior Champions. All are welcome to the Celebrations and to take part in the Golf Classic also.

Edenderry V Rhode

Rhode 0-9

Edenderry 0-6

This was a most disappointing match played before a small attendance at Bord na Mona O Connor Park on Wednesday evening Last. Edenderry started well and were level at 2 points each early on after a Cian Farrell free and a good point from play by Sean Doyle but did not score for the remainder of the half and went in 0-6 to 0-2 behind. Rhode went five ahead after half time but Edenderry got within three with points from Sean Doyle and Ciaran Hurley but this was as close as they would get as Rhode kicked two further points before the Reds scored the final two to leave them three behind at the finish. Edenderry will be unhappy with this performance and have much work ahead to be serious championship contenders.

Edenderry Team: Brian Quinlan, Alan Pender, David Hanlon, Sean Pender, Mark Abbot Daithi Brady Adam Mahon, Eoin Dunne, Richie Dalton, Ciaran Farrell, Ciaran Hurley, Oran Lawton, Sean Doyle, Cian Farrell, Eoin Farrell

Subs used: Jordan Hayes, Aaron McDonnell, Dan Nolan

Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Congratulations to Olive Casey who won the €1,000 Prize on Sunday night. Bingo jackpot now stands at €2,900 in 45 calls or less. There is now in excess of €5,000 on offer at Sunday night BINGO. Doors open at 6.30pm. Ample supervised car parking. So come early and avoid the rush. Lotto jackpot survives again this week, the numbers were: 07,12,23,24. Bonus number is 03. Three match three numbers, Eamon O Neill, Cathy Kearney, Eddie Kenny each receive €70. This week's jackpot now stands at €10,300

Club Merchandise

Check out our online club shop on our website for all our latest Club Merchandise to suit all age groups Gents and ladies.

Cul Redz

Cúl Redz is on every Saturday in Edenderry GAA Pitch. Boys and Girls who are born between the years 2009 to 2013 are invited to attend. This is an ideal environment to introduce your child to Gaelic football and hurling and will also give your child the opportunity to make lifelong friendships.

Registration Open for Mini All Ireland Leagues

Following a summer of practicing skills in training and at Go Games Blitzes across the country we are going to give every player an opportunity to play games in our own internal mixed teams Mini All-Ireland Blitz.

For U6, U8, U10 & U12 players we will provide a weekly game for 4-5 weeks (depending on numbers registered) commencing in September. The weekly games will lead to a finals day that will be hosted at our new pitches. Please click on our website - it's FREE - and it's for existing players and also for new players if they wish to try it out. New players will have to pay membership in order to be covered by the club insurance.

Players will be allocated a team, either Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone, Offaly, Mayo, or Galway. They will be given a jersey for the duration of the Blitz.

We are also hoping that parents give a helping hand. Our existing coaches will manage teams but would love some assistance from the parents.



Register now and more details will follow on our Facebook page and website.

