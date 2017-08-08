Na Fianna GAA Club Notes (August 8)

U16 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U16 Footballers were given a walkover by Kilcormac/Killoughey who were unable to field a team in the penultimate round of the Championship last Monday week.

MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna Minor footballers who were unable to field a team and were forced to give a walkover to Ferbane/Belmont

last Wednesday evening and pull out of the remainder of the Minor Football Championship.

U14 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U14 Footballers who are already through to the Championship Semi Finals take on Clara in the final round

this Wednesday evening (Aug 9) in Clara at 7:30pm where the winners will secure third place in the group. All support would be appreciated.

U16 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U16 Footballers who are also already through to the Championship Semi Finals face neighbours St Vincents in the final round next Monday (Aug 14) at 7:30pm in Ballycommon where the winners will claim top spot in the group and a semi final against the winner of Tullamore V Kilcormac/Killoughey on the same evening. All Support would be appreciated.

SYMPATHY

Na Fianna GAA Football club would like to extend deepest sympathy to the family of the Late Andy Dolan, Ballyknockan, Geashill who passed away last week. RIP.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

