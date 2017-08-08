Raheen GAA Club Notes (August 8)

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday, July 31 were 03 15 25 29. There was No Jackpot

winner of €6,000 and No Match 3 Winner (Match 3 Prize Doubled to €400 on Tuesday, Aug 8). Next week’s draw will

take place in High Chap, Geashill on Monday, August 14, 2017.

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Raheen Senior Footballers are back in contention in the Senior B Championship as they recorded the vital win against St

Brigids in Rd 5 last Saturday evening in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on a scoreline of 2-10 to 0-12. The story of the first half for Raheen was the free taking exploits of Conor Carroll who slotted over 5 from 5, all from difficult angles near the sideline, along with one from play. Conor McNally was also on target with a point. Then there was the vital goal for Raheen on 24 mins when a clearance by the keeper was taken by Declan Byrne just inside the Croghan half and he picked out Richie Reynolds in the square who found himself one on one with the keeper and made no mistake to blast the ball to the net. St Brigids with their limited possession still managed to get 6 points so at the break Raheen were just ahead 1-07 to 0-06. St Brigids were quickest out of the blocks in the second half getting 4 points without reply inside 8 mins to draw level. The next 15 mins saw both sides add 2 points each. St Brigids will rue at least 4 chances to edge ahead which were all missed as they were made pay the price on 29 mins when Richie Reynold’s shot from over 30m came off the crossbar and Mark Garry was quickest to react to blast it to the net for the second goal. His game ended prematurely moments later when an accidental off the ball clash of heads with Conor Carroll saw both stretchered off and the club would like to wish them both a speedy recovery & return to action. The win for Raheen was secured with a point from Richie Reynolds 6 mins into stoppage time.

RAHEEN: Mark Byrne, Brian Corcoran, Liam Boland, Adam Kelly, Brian Crombie, Declan Byrne, Jack Keogh, Mark Gorman, James Lalor, Conor McNally (0-01), Conor Carroll (0-07), John Ridgeway, Kaelyn Thompson, Richie Reynolds (1-00), Jordan Burke. SUBS: Mikey Keogh (for Jordan Burke), Mark Garry(1-00) (for Mark Gorman), Mark Gorman (for Mark Garry), Ian

O’Halloran (for Conor Carroll).

JUNIOR C FOOTBALL COMPETITION SEMI FINAL

This year’s playing campaign is over for Raheen Junior Footballers after they were beaten in the Junior C Semi Final by St Rynaghs last Sunday morning in Tubber on a scoreline of 3-09 to 0-10. St Rynaghs had an early chance to open the scoring when they were awarded a penalty but Raheen keeper James Boland pulled off a fine save. St Rynaghs did open the scoring with a point followed by a goal on 12 mins. Raheen had to wait until the mid point of the half to get on the scoreboard when Colin Keogh slotted over a free (the first of 5 points he got in the first half). There was also points from Liam Gorman, Donie Boland & Noel Gorman so at halftime it was double scores as Raheen led 0-08 to 1-01. Raheen did score first in the second half with another free from Colin Keogh but thereafter St Rynaghs took full advantage of the breeze, scoring 2-07 to Raheen’s 0-01 to run out comfortable winners.

RAHEEN: James Boland, Ciaran Coughlan, Stephen Byrne, Paddy Arnold, Brian Kehoe, Shane Corcoran, Colin Keogh (0-

06), Niall Leavy (0-01), Aaron McKenna, Noel Gorman (0-01), Liam Gorman (0-01), Donie Boland (0-01), Ian Buckley.

SUBS: Sean McFadden (for Brian Kehoe), Stephen Pierce (for Shane Corcoran), Reece Seery (for Aaron McKenna).

SYMPATHY

Raheen GAA Club would like to extend deepest sympathy to the family of the late Andy Dolan, Ballyknockan, Geashill

who passed away last week. RIP.

