Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (August 8)

Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship

Ballycumber 3-17 Walsh Island 2-8

The Ballycumber supporters who made the long journey to the excellent facilities provided by Bracknagh GAA Club on Thursday evening must have been wondering was their trip going to be wasted. Within five minutes of the throw in Walsh Island had 2-1 on the scoreboard. Karl Daly once again demonstrated what a great on field leader he is, when he took control of the centre of the defence and drove forward with the ball to provide the forwards with opportunities to score. Eventually Joe Lowry got the visitors off the mark with a point in the tenth minute. Cormac Quinn added a second from play, Joe got his second point and Sean Hackett added another, after a long run out of defence by Jack Quinn. Walsh Island had added three points to their total. On the 18th minute Cormac Quinn drove the ball through a group of players into the back of the net. One minute later Colin Daly did the same thing to tie up the scores at 2-4 each. Fergal Daly [2] Adrian Kelly[2] and Cormac completed the first half tally to leave Ballycumber leading 2-9 to 2-7 at half time.

The scoring rate dropped in the first half of the second period with Joe Lowry getting three points on the 5th, 10th and 15th minutes. Once again the introduction of fresh legs paid dividends with Ritchie Dunne, Conrad Casey, Brian Halligan, Mel Guinan and Diarmuid Donoghue adding strength and determination. Conrad scored a point after a run through the defence. Joe kicked three more points, one from play and two from frees, one of which was from 45 metres. Another substitute, minor player Luke Gavin Mangan got on the end of a passing movement to drill the ball into the net and Conrad completed the scoring with his second score of the game.

The logic of playing this game in Bracknagh escaped everyone at the game especially as there are at least ten good pitches located between Ballycumber and Walsh Island.

Team: Peter Dunne, Jack Quinn, Chris McDonald, Emmett Kelly, Sean Hackett, Karl Daly, Ethan Keena, Tom Corcoran, John Egan, Cormac Quinn, Colin Daly, Adrian Kelly, Fergal Daly, John Corcoran, Joe Lowry, Ritchie Dunne, Conrad Casey, Brian Halligan, Mel Guinan, Diarmuid Donoghue, Luke Gavin Mangan.

Minor Football Championship

St Manchan Gaels 1-14 Rhode 1-8.

Well done to all involved with St Manchan Gaels minor team who travelled to Rhode on Wednesday evening and came away with a six point win. We wish Kyle Cornally and Seanie Farrell a speedy recovery from injuries sustained in this game.

Sympathy

Deepest sympathy to Mary Egan, Leabeg on the death of her brother Martin Hanamy, Cloghan.

Heritage Week

With Heritage Week approaching on August 19-27, we hope to see groups of walkers travelling the route described in the book A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past. Details of the walk are included in the Event Guide entitled, “It’s in Your Future,” issued by The Heritage Council. Copies of the guide are available in Libraries and Public Buildings. Copies of A Walkers Guide to Ballycumber Past are available from Ballycumber Post Office in Gussies, Flynn’s of Grogan, Rosie Rohan in Ballinahown and from Offaly History, Bury Quay, Tullamore.

Lotto

The lotto numbers drawn this week were 2, 6, 15, 20. No jackpot winner. Six match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Stewart's on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €18,600. Play lotto online at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets from usual lotto sellers.

Match in Pitch

Thank you to all the members who helped with the hosting of the Tullamore Court Hotel Offaly Senior B Football Championship game in which Shamrocks defeated Durrow by 0-17 to 0-7. Despite the heavy rain which fell on Sunday morning the pitch was in excellent condition, thanks to the work of Jim Seery and Jim Kelly.

Takashi Miyazaki

Takashi Miyazaki, husband of Stephenie Higgins, Grogan made his TV debut on the Cookery slot on TV3’s Ireland AM programme on Friday morning. He operates a successful restaurant in Cork City and is in-demand for cooking demonstrations at Festivals around the country.

