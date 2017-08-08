Rhode GAA Club Notes (August 8)

Senior Football Championship

Rhode Senior Footballers take on Edenderry on Wednesday evening, August 9 in Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park Tullamore at 7.15 pm.

U14 Championship

August 9 - Rhode V Tullamore 7:30 pm

Venue Fr. Dowling Park

Croghan Hill Challenge

On Thursday evening last our U10 and U12 football teams and management took part in the Croghan hill challenge. It was a very enjoyable experience and we would like to thank Peter Moore for a great evening at his excellent facility.

Adam Mangan Memorial Tournament

The tournament with over 32 teams participating kicks offs on Saturday, August 12 and we are again delighted to host a number of games on Saturday with teams coming from all over Ireland.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on July 31 for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 2, 24, 29, 30. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to O’Toole’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. There was no match three numbers. Lucky dip winners received €50 each.

Liam Kennedy

Sharon Farrell

Mary Murphy

Orlagh Heavey

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws, receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to.

Sympathy

It was with saddened hearts on Friday morning last that we learned of the news of the passing of fellow Gael and Club President Christy Darby. A wonderful club man Christy served as Club President for over 30 years so it was poignant that club members/ under-age and Adult players past and present turned out in massive numbers to honour the Rhode Gael. While in recent years he was unable to attend games, it never knocked his interest and love for it as he was always tuned in to the radio or TV. When you would visit him he was fully up to date on Rhode and Offaly GAA matters. It was always wonderful to see the smile on his face when his grandsons Niall and Brian would bring in the Dowling Cup after a county final win. Christy was one of life's great gentleman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him in his long life, especially his loving family, sons Seamus, Stephen, Michael, Sean and Thomás, daughters Mary, Eileen and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, half brother, half sister, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His Funeral mass took place on Sunday morning in St.Peters Church Rhode followed by Burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Deepest sympathy also to the Murphy and extended families in Dublin and Rhode on the passing of James 'Jim' Murphy, Rathcoole, Dublin. The deceased is the brother of the late club chairman, Sean Spud Murphy, Mary Harnett, Tubberdaly, Christy, Edenderry and Olive in Kerry.

While Jim has lived in Dublin for many years he continued to keep Rhode in his heart and was a wonderful follower of Rhode teams, often travelling to Offaly and beyond to see Rhode play in Championship games, county finals and Leinster campaigns.

His Funeral mass took place on Saturday morning last in the church of the holy family in Rathcoole at 11am followed by burial to New Castle Cemetery.

Another great Rhode Gael gone to his Internal Rest.

May Christy and Jim Rest In Peace.

