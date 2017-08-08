Offaly neighbours set to clash in Junior B Hurling final

Having topped their respective Groups, Brosna Gaels and Kilcormac/Killoughey will contest this year's Molloy Environmental, Junior B Hurling at Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, on Saturday next at 5.30pm.

In the group stages Brosna Gaels enjoyed wins over Drumcullen, Clodiagh Gaels and Lusmagh, while they received a walk-over from Edenderry and Ballinamere. In the semi-final they defeated Coolderry 2-10 to 0-14 in a real ding dong battle at Lusmagh.

On route to the final, Kilcormac/Killoughey had group stage wins over Ballyskenagh/Killavilla and Coolderry, while they also received two walk-overs, from Carrig & Riverstown and Birr. In the semi-final they had a comfortable 1-13 to 0-6 victory over last year’s beaten finalists Clodiagh Gaels.

Brosna Gaels will be competing in their third Junior B decider having been victorious in 2005 when they defeated Belmont 2-11 to 1-11, following a replay, and again in 2010 when they had a 1-6 to 0-6 victory over Lusmagh.

For their part Kilcormac/Killoughey will be competing in their fifth final, but looking for just their second title. They lost the final of 1989 to Shinrone, 1993 to Tullamore, while they also lost the finals of 2014 and 2015 to Ballinamere and Belmont respectively.

Their sole success came in the 1994 final when they defeated Seir Kieran 2-11 to 0-10 at Rath. The title also went to the Kilcormac/Killoughey parish in 1986 when Killoughey defeated Rhode 1-11 to 2-5 in the final played in Ballinamere.

The stage is set for a very interesting decider between these close neighbours.

