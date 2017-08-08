St. Sinchill's Camogie Club Notes (August 8)
U13 league
To lead on from St. Sinchills U13 win in the first round against Tullamore, the U13 League continued Saturday, August 5, in Killeigh, on a bright sunny morning. It seemed too early a start for the St. Sinchill girls as it took them a while to get going. After 20 minutes play St. Sinchills were ahead by a point to Lusmagh Drumcullen's no score. They then kicked into gear and by half time had racked up a score of 3-3 to Lusmagh Drumcullen's no score. They continued to dominate in the second half and with the defence holding strong, allowing the visiting team only 3 goals and 1 point. The St. Sinchill girls showed some fine camogie skills hitting the back of the net on four more occasions and sending five balls over the bar to a total score of 7-8 to Lusmagh Drumcullen's 3-3.
Golden Ticket
Well done to our U10s who travelled to Thurles last Saturday to play in the golden ticket competition. It was a great opportunity for the girls to play four teams from outside the county. The girls played excellent and had a great experience. Thanks to the mentors and parents who travelled.
Fixtures
U15 v St Ryanagh's tonight (August 8) at 7:30pm in Killurin
Senior v St Cillians Sunday at 7:30pm in Killeigh
