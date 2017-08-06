All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Offaly GAA Results
Senior A Football Championship Round 5
Gracefield 4-9 0-8 Tullamore
St Rynagh's 0-11 3-9 Ferbane
Clara 4-6 1-9 Cappincur
Rhode v Edenderry (Postponed)
Senior B Football Championship Round 5
Raheen 2-10 0-12 St. Brigid's
Tubber 3-12 1-10 Bracknagh
Durrow 0-7 0-17 Shamrocks
Walsh Island 2-8 3-17 Ballycumber
Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
Clonbullogue 1-14 2-13 Ferbane
Daingean 1-15 1-16 Doon
Junior A Football Championship Semi Final
Clodiagh Gaels 1-12 0-10 Birr
Kilclonfert 0-12 2-6 Ballycommon
Junior B Football Competition Semi Final
Ballyfore 1-10 0-11 Clonbullogue
Rhode 1-9 1-17 Tubber
Junior C Football Competition Semi Final
Raheen 0-10 3-9 St Rynagh's
